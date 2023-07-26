This post contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive compensation when you click on links.
Spaying and neutering are the norm for cat and dog owners across the United States. It's one of the first things that responsible pet owners do, and it's also common in shelters nationwide. It's usually not an expensive procedure, but it can be, and everything is expensive if money is tight. So, you might be wondering if your pet insurance will cover it.
The short answer is "no", at least not in most cases. But there are exceptions, as the following guide shows.
Does Pet Insurance Cover Spaying and Neutering?
Most pet insurance policies cover unexpected accidents and illnesses. They are outcomes that you can't predict and don't expect, so insurance provides some peace of mind and creates a financial safety net.
Neutering and spaying don't fall into those categories. They are elective surgeries, which means you choose to perform them (even though that choice comes highly recommended and provides a host of clear and obvious benefits).
However, in addition to accident and illness plans, some insurance providers have wellness plans that may offer a stipend toward spaying and neutering.
It depends on your insurer and your chosen plan, and you should check both of these things in advance of booking a spaying/neutering appointment.
Take a look at the list below to get an idea of the kind of coverage that pet insurance companies provide for spaying and neutering. Bear in mind that most providers won't cover the costs entirely and will merely give you some money toward them:
Pets Best Insurance
BestWellness and EssentialWellness both have add-ons that cover some of the spaying and neutering costs, as well as microchipping, testing, and general preventative care.
ASPCA Pet Insurance
Preventative Prime coverage can be added to your existing policy to cover spaying and neutering, as well as blood tests, fecal tests, heartworm tests, vaccines, deworming, and dental cleanings.
Figo Pet Insurance
In addition to the Figo Basic or Plus pet insurance plans, you must also choose Figo’s Wellness Powerup option. It's a reasonably priced add-on that also covers wellness exams, testing, and deworming.
Spot Pet Insurance
Spot provides some coverage through its Platinum preventative care plan. In addition to providing reimbursement for the spaying/neutering surgery, it also covers vaccines, blood tests, fecal tests, deworming, flea prevention, heartworm prevention, and more.
Lemonade Pet Insurance
If your dog or cat is under 2 years old, and you have purchased the preventative care plan, you can get coverage for spaying and neutering. Bear in mind that this is an expensive plan that can cost anywhere from $30 to $50 extra per month.
Prudent Pet Insurance
Prudent Pet wellness plans give you some money toward spaying and neutering as well as a range of tests, vaccines, and examinations.
Embrace Pet Insurance
Look for Embrace’s Optional Wellness Rewards Coverage option to get cover for spaying and neutering. It covers numerous costs related to testing and general wellness, as well as microchipping.
How Much Does Spaying and Neutering Cost?
Spaying and neutering can cost anywhere from $50 to $600 depending on a number of factors:
The clinic providing the spaying or neutering surgery
The biggest factor affecting the price is the clinic that performs the surgery. A low-cost clinic may perform a spay or neuter surgery for less than $100, but if you visit a private clinic you can expect to pay top dollar.
The breed and size
Spaying and neutering surgeries are more complicated in large and overweight animals. They also require more anesthesia.
The age
Younger dogs are smaller and require less anesthesia. Older dogs may also have additional considerations regarding their weight or health. Most experts recommend getting your pet spayed or neutered at around 6 months and some insurers won't provide cover if they are over a couple of years old.
Existing medical conditions
Pre-existing conditions can complicate the surgery. The vet may need to pay special attention to how the animal reacts to anesthesia, and in the event of conditions such as undescended testicles, the surgery itself can be more complicated.
Can I Get My Pet Spayed or Neutered for Free?
If you're on a low income, you may qualify for free spaying or neutering via government and non-profit resources.
Such is the case for low-income residents in California for instance, with the ASPCA running free services for qualifying pet owners. Free and low-cost services are also available in Florida, West Virginia, Alabama, Maryland, New Mexico, Maine, Florida, and a handful of other states. Check local resources for more information.
What Are the Benefits of Spaying and Neutering?
Whether it's available for free through a pet insurance plan or charged at a premium via a private clinic, spaying/neutering your pet is essential. It provides a number of benefits:
There will be no unwanted births
Sometimes, a litter of puppies or kittens is a blessing, but only if you're expecting them and have the space/money to care for them. If the animal is spayed or neutered, there is no such risk.
Female cats won't go into heat
Every few weeks, female cats go into "heat" and advertise themselves to males. They make a lot of noise and can urinate everywhere. When they are spayed, these cycles should stop.
Male pets won't want to roam
Male pets will do everything they can to find female animals in heat, including escaping the home and causing a lot of stress and damage in the process. These desires are removed by the neutering process.
It should improve behavior
Not only are spayed and neutered pets less likely to cause chaos in heat, but they are better behaved in general. They are usually much calmer and less prone to behavioral changes brought on by hormones.
It improves their health and longevity
The risk of breast cancer and uterine infections is significantly introduced when you remove a pet's ovaries, and there is no risk of testicular cancer once the male's testicles have been removed.
What is Included in Pet Insurance Coverage?
The coverage will depend on your pet insurance provider and the policy that you purchase from them. Typically, they will offer accident and illness plans, with the former covering unexpected accidents and injuries and the latter dealing with diseases and other conditions.
They usually do not cover pre-existing conditions, and if you want coverage for spaying/neutering, vaccinations, testing, examinations, and other preventative care options, you'll need to purchase wellness add-ons.
FAQs
Is spaying more expensive than neutering?
Spaying is a more complicated procedure that requires the removal of the ovaries. It's more intrusive and time-consuming, and the price usually reflects this.
Why is spaying a dog so expensive?
It's an invasive procedure that requires the use of anesthetic, as well as a high level of care before, during, and after the operation. The costs reflect the time and treatments involved.
Does pet insurance cover microchipping?
Many pet insurance providers offer some coverage for microchipping, usually as part of a wellness plan. It’s a relatively inexpensive procedure that costs $50 or less and should be undertaken regardless.
At what age should a dog be spayed or neutered?
Most experts recommend performing this procedure at around 6 months, although it is possible to perform it successfully on much younger animals if they are healthy.
What age is too old to spay or neuter?
Technically, there is no cut-off point and even senior dogs can undergo this procedure. There may be more risks and potential complications though. Speak with your vet for more advice.
Summary: Spaying and Neutering on a Pet Insurance Policy
Although standard accident and injury plans don't cover spaying and neutering, pet insurance companies usually offer this service as part of optional plans that cover preventative care costs.
They might not cover the full cost, but these plans also provide other benefits and are worth the extra cost.
Spaying/neutering is essential in both cats and dogs. These treatments provide a number of health benefits and could add years to their lives. So, be a responsible pet parent and check with your insurance provider about getting your dog or cat spayed/neutered.
