A Complete Guide to San Diego’s Best Dog Parks

Published January 2020 | Updated September 2023
There’s one word sure to get a pup excited: W-a-l-k. Luckily San Diego boasts plenty of dog friendly spots including dog parks, beaches, and off-leash areas for your fur babies to get their zoomies out. Here’s a deep-dive list of all the—sincere apologies—paws-sible places your dog will want to roam.
San Diego Dog Beaches
Ocean Beach Dog Beach
Where: 5156W W Point Loma Blvd, Ocean Beach
Hours: Open 24 hours
Amenities: Off-leash, beach, parking lot, showers
Coronado Beach Dog Park
Where: 100 Ocean Boulevard, Coronados
Hours: 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
Amenities: Off-leash, beach, dog washing station, water fountains
Del Mar North Beach
Where: 3200 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar
Hours: Open 24 hours. Between June 16th and Labor Day special rules apply with off leash dogs allowed from dawn to 8 a.m. each day
Amenities: Volleyball courts, trails, and public restrooms
Fiesta Island Dog Park
Where: 1750 Fiesta Island Road, Mission Bay
Hours: 4 a.m.-10 p.m.
Amenities: Off-leash; fenced-in meadows, beach
Central San Diego Dog Parks
Nobel Leash-Free Park
Where: 8820 Judicial Drive, La Jolla
Hours: Open 24 hours
Amenities: Off-leash, small and large dog separation pens, water fountains, playground, picnic tables
Doyle Dog Park
Where: 8100 Cargill Avenue, La Jolla
Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m.
Amenities: Off-leash, small and large dog separation pens, basketball and volleyball courts, playground, public restrooms
Grape Street Dog Park
Where: 1998 28th St, South Park
Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Amenities: Off-leash, water fountains, public restrooms
Nate’s Point Dog Park
Where: 2500 Balboa Drive, Balboa Park
Hours: Open 24 hours
Amenities: Off-leash, fenced in, drinking fountains, picnic tables
Kearny Mesa Dog Park
Where: 3170 Armstrong Street, Kearny Mesa
Hours: 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
Amenities: Off-leash, drinking fountains, drinking fountains, lights
Capehart Park
Where: Corner of Soledad Mountain Road and Felspar Street, Pacific Beach
Hours: Open 24 hours
Amenities: Off-leash, small and large dog separation pens, drinking fountains, picnic tables, parking lot
Dusty Rhodes Neighborhood Park
Where: 2469 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., Point Loma
Hours: Open 24 hours
Amenities: Off-leash, fully fenced, drinking fountains, playground
Charles L Lewis III Memorial Park
Where: 4639 Home Ave, City Heights
Hours: Open 24 hours
Amenities: Off-leash fenced dog area, playground, basketball court, public restrooms
Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park
Where: 3905 Adams Ave, Normal Heights
Hours: Open 24 hours
Amenities: Off-leash area, small and large dog separation pens, playground, parking lot
Cadman Recreation Center
Where: 4280 Avati Drive, Clairemont
Hours: Fall, winter, and spring, 7:30 a.m.-10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m.; closed on Sunday, July 4th, and Saturday mornings during Little League season
Amenities: Off-leash, playground, baseball fields, tennis court, basketball court, picnic tables
North County Dog Parks
Maggie Houlihan Memorial Dog Park
Where: 335 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas
Hours: Friday-Wednesday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 8 a.m.-1 p.m and 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Amenities: Off-leash, small and large dog separation pens, drinking fountains, picnic tables, baseball and soccer fields
Rancho Bernardo Dog Park
Where: 18448 West Bernardo Drive, Rancho Bernardo
Hours: 6:30 a.m-9 p.m.; closed Thursday mornings from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Amenities: Off-leash, drinking fountains, large and small dog separation pens, parking lot
Alga Norte Dog Park
Where: 6565 Alicante Road, Carlsbad
Hours: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.; closed the first and third Thursdays of each month from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. for maintenance
Amenities: Off-leash, small and large dog separation pens, agility course, drinking fountain, picnic tables
Rancho Penasquitos Linear Dog Park
Where: Salmon River Road at Fairgrove Lane
Hours: 6 a.m-7:30 p.m.
Amenities: Off-leash area, small and large dog separation areas, benches
Mayflower Dog Park
Where: 3420 Valley Center Road, Escondido
Hours: Friday-Wednesday 6 a.m.-9p.m.; Thursday 6-7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-9p.m.
Amenities: Off-leash, small and large dog separation pens, picnic tables
Orpheus Park
Where: 482 Orpheus Ave, Encinitas
Hours: 5 a.m.-10 p.m.; off leash hours Monday and Wednesday from 6 a.m.-7:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday 6 a.m.-9 a.m. and 3 p.m.-8 p.m.
Amenities: Ocean view, playground
Encinitas Viewpoint Park
Where: 56 E D St, Encinitas
Hours: 5 a.m.-10 p.m.; off leash hours Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 6 a.m.-7:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.-8 p.m.
Amenities: Playground, drinking fountains, ocean view, picnic tables
Sun Vista Park
Where: 2017 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas
Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, 6 a.m.-9 a.m. and 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (East side of park only)
Amenities: Designated off-leash hours, beer and wine allowed, playground
Hollandia Park
Where: 12 Mission Hills Court, San Marcos
Hours: 6 a.m-7 p.m.
Amenities: Off-leash area, horseshoe court, baseball field, playground, skate park, picnic tables
Montiel Park
Where: 2290 Montiel Road, San Marcos
Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.; Wednesday mornings the park opens at 9 a.m.
Amenities: Off-leash dog area, basketball court, disc golf, picnic tables, public restrooms
Ann D. L'Heureux Memorial Dog Park
Where: 2710 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad
Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Amenities: Off-leash, drinking fountain, hiking trails, parking lot
South Buena Vista Park
Where: 1602 Mountain Pass Circle, Vista
Hours: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Amenities: Off-leash area, playground, hiking trails
San Elijo Park
Where: San Elijo Rd N, San Marcos
Hours: Saturday-Wednesday 6:30 a.m.-8:30p.m.; Thursday and Friday 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
Amenities: Off-leash dog area, hiking trails, drinking fountains, splashpad, playground, baseball field
Maddox Neighborhood Park
Where: 7825 Flanders Drive, Mira Mesa
Hours: 6 a.m.-8 p.m.; temporarily closed for construction
Amenities: Off-leash area, playground, picnic tables
Torrey Highlands Park
Where: 9936 Torrey Highlands Park Rd
Hours: 24 hours
Amenities: Off-leash fenced-in dog area, playground, hiking trails, picnic tables, ocean view
South County Dog Parks
El Toyon Dog Park
Where: 2005 East Fourth St., National City
Hours: Open 24 hours
Amenities: Off-leash, small and large dog separation pens, tennis and basketball courts, public restrooms
Mount San Miguel Park
Where: 2335 Paseo Veracruz, Chula Vista
Hours: 5 a.m.-10 p.m.
Amenities: Fenced-in dog area, playground, hiking trails, baseball field
Montevalle Recreation Center
Where: 840 Duncan Ranch Road, Chula Vista
Hours: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-7:45 p.m.;Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sunday closed
Amenities: Fenced-in off-leash dog area, playground, drinking fountains, hiking trails, basketball and tennis courts, baseball field, skatepark, public restrooms
Otay Ranch Town Center Dog Park
Where: 2015 Birch Road, Chula Vista
Hours: Monday-Saturday 7a.m.-1 p.m. and 3 p.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday 7a.m.-1 p.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Amenities: Off-leash area, shopping, fenced-in dog area
East County Dog Parks
Wells Park Dog Park
Where: 1153 East Madison Ave., El Cajon
Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
Amenities: Off-leash, small and large dog separation pens, drinking fountains, picnic tables, playground, mini-pitch soccer court, outdoor fitness equipment, public restrooms
Woodglen Vista Park
Where: 10250 Woodglen Vista Drive, Santee
Hours: 6 a.m-8 p.m.
Amenities: Off-leash fenced-in dog area, basketball and tennis court, barbecue grills, playground, skate park
Big Rock Park
Where: 8125 Arlette St., Santee
Hours: 5 a.m.-10 p.m.
Amenities: Off-leash, playground, creek, basketball court, barbecue grills, pickleball/beach volleyball/basketball courts
Canine Corners Dog Park
Where: 9550 Milden St., La Mesa
Hours: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Amenities: Off-leash, drinking fountains, small, medium, and large dog separation pens
Dog-Friendly Hiking Trails
Mission Trails Regional Park
Where: 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail, San Carlos
Hours: Open 24 hours
Amenities: Hiking trails, wildlife, visitor center
Tecolote Canyon Natural Park
Where: 5180 Tecolote Road, Linda Vista
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; closed on Monday
Amenities: Hiking trails, creeks, visitor center, wildlife
San Elijo Lagoon Trail
Where: 2710 Manchester Ave., Encinitas
Hours: Nature Center open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Amenities: Hiking trails, wildlife, lagoon, visitor center, ocean views
Iron Mountain Trail
Where: Junction of Poway Road and Highway 67, Poway
Hours: Sunrise-Sunset
Amenities: Hiking trails, wildlife
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.