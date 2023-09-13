 Skip to main content
A Complete Guide to San Diego’s Best Dog Parks

Let your pooch run, fetch, and sniff to their heart's content at these off-leash destinations across the city

Published January 2020 | Updated September 2023

There’s one word sure to get a pup excited: W-a-l-k. Luckily San Diego boasts plenty of dog friendly spots including dog parks, beaches, and off-leash areas for your fur babies to get their zoomies out. Here’s a deep-dive list of all the—sincere apologies—paws-sible places your dog will want to roam.

San Diego Dog Beaches

Ocean Beach Dog Beach

Where: 5156W W Point Loma Blvd, Ocean Beach

Hours: Open 24 hours

Amenities: Off-leash, beach, parking lot, showers

Coronado Beach Dog Park

Where: 100 Ocean Boulevard, Coronados

Hours: 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m.  

Amenities: Off-leash, beach, dog washing station, water fountains

Del Mar North Beach

Where: 3200 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar

Hours: Open 24 hours. Between June 16th and Labor Day special rules apply with off leash dogs allowed from dawn to 8 a.m. each day

Amenities: Volleyball courts, trails, and public restrooms

Fiesta Island Dog Park

Where: 1750 Fiesta Island Road, Mission Bay

Hours: 4 a.m.-10 p.m.

Amenities: Off-leash; fenced-in meadows, beach

Central San Diego Dog Parks

Nobel Leash-Free Park

Where: 8820 Judicial Drive, La Jolla

Hours: Open 24 hours

Amenities: Off-leash, small and large dog separation pens, water fountains, playground, picnic tables

Doyle Dog Park

Where: 8100 Cargill Avenue, La Jolla

Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m.

Amenities: Off-leash, small and large dog separation pens, basketball and volleyball courts, playground, public restrooms

Grape Street Dog Park

Where: 1998 28th St, South Park

Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Amenities: Off-leash, water fountains, public restrooms

Nate’s Point Dog Park

Where: 2500 Balboa Drive, Balboa Park

Hours: Open 24 hours

Amenities: Off-leash, fenced in, drinking fountains, picnic tables

Kearny Mesa Dog Park

Where: 3170 Armstrong Street, Kearny Mesa

Hours: 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Amenities: Off-leash, drinking fountains, drinking fountains, lights

Capehart Park

Where: Corner of Soledad Mountain Road and Felspar Street, Pacific Beach

Hours: Open 24 hours

Amenities: Off-leash, small and large dog separation pens, drinking fountains, picnic tables, parking lot

Dusty Rhodes Neighborhood Park

Where: 2469 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., Point Loma

Hours: Open 24 hours

Amenities: Off-leash, fully fenced, drinking fountains, playground

Charles L Lewis III Memorial Park

Where: 4639 Home Ave, City Heights

Hours: Open 24 hours

Amenities: Off-leash fenced dog area, playground, basketball court, public restrooms

Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park

Where: 3905 Adams Ave, Normal Heights

Hours: Open 24 hours

Amenities: Off-leash area, small and large dog separation pens, playground, parking lot

Cadman Recreation Center

Where: 4280 Avati Drive, Clairemont

Hours: Fall, winter, and spring, 7:30 a.m.-10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m.; closed on Sunday, July 4th, and Saturday mornings during Little League season

Amenities: Off-leash, playground, baseball fields, tennis court, basketball court, picnic tables

North County Dog Parks

Maggie Houlihan Memorial Dog Park

Where: 335 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas

Hours: Friday-Wednesday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 8 a.m.-1 p.m and 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Amenities: Off-leash, small and large dog separation pens, drinking fountains, picnic tables, baseball and soccer fields

Rancho Bernardo Dog Park

Where: 18448 West Bernardo Drive, Rancho Bernardo

Hours: 6:30 a.m-9 p.m.; closed Thursday mornings from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Amenities: Off-leash, drinking fountains, large and small dog separation pens, parking lot

Alga Norte Dog Park

Where: 6565 Alicante Road, Carlsbad

Hours: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.; closed the first and third Thursdays of each month from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. for maintenance

Amenities: Off-leash, small and large dog separation pens, agility course, drinking fountain, picnic tables

Rancho Penasquitos Linear Dog Park

Where: Salmon River Road at Fairgrove Lane

Hours: 6 a.m-7:30 p.m.

Amenities: Off-leash area, small and large dog separation areas, benches

Mayflower Dog Park

Where: 3420 Valley Center Road, Escondido

Hours: Friday-Wednesday 6 a.m.-9p.m.; Thursday 6-7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-9p.m.

Amenities: Off-leash, small and large dog separation pens, picnic tables

Orpheus Park

Where: 482 Orpheus Ave, Encinitas

Hours: 5 a.m.-10 p.m.; off leash hours Monday and Wednesday from 6 a.m.-7:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday 6 a.m.-9 a.m. and 3 p.m.-8 p.m.

Amenities: Ocean view, playground

Encinitas Viewpoint Park

Where: 56 E D St, Encinitas

Hours: 5 a.m.-10 p.m.; off leash hours Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 6 a.m.-7:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.-8 p.m.

Amenities: Playground, drinking fountains, ocean view, picnic tables

Sun Vista Park

Where: 2017 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, 6 a.m.-9 a.m. and 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (East side of park only)

Amenities: Designated off-leash hours, beer and wine allowed, playground

Hollandia Park

Where: 12 Mission Hills Court, San Marcos

Hours: 6 a.m-7 p.m.

Amenities: Off-leash area, horseshoe court, baseball field, playground, skate park, picnic tables

Montiel Park

Where: 2290 Montiel Road, San Marcos

Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.; Wednesday mornings the park opens at 9 a.m.

Amenities: Off-leash dog area, basketball court, disc golf, picnic tables, public restrooms

Ann D. L'Heureux Memorial Dog Park

Where: 2710 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad

Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Amenities: Off-leash, drinking fountain, hiking trails, parking lot

South Buena Vista Park

Where: 1602 Mountain Pass Circle, Vista

Hours: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Amenities: Off-leash area, playground, hiking trails

San Elijo Park

Where: San Elijo Rd N, San Marcos

Hours: Saturday-Wednesday 6:30 a.m.-8:30p.m.; Thursday and Friday 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Amenities: Off-leash dog area, hiking trails, drinking fountains, splashpad, playground, baseball field

Maddox Neighborhood Park

Where: 7825 Flanders Drive, Mira Mesa

Hours: 6 a.m.-8 p.m.; temporarily closed for construction

Amenities: Off-leash area, playground, picnic tables

Torrey Highlands Park

Where: 9936 Torrey Highlands Park Rd

Hours: 24 hours

Amenities: Off-leash fenced-in dog area, playground, hiking trails, picnic tables, ocean view

South County Dog Parks

El Toyon Dog Park

Where: 2005 East Fourth St., National City

Hours: Open 24 hours

Amenities: Off-leash, small and large dog separation pens, tennis and basketball courts, public restrooms

Mount San Miguel Park

Where: 2335 Paseo Veracruz, Chula Vista

Hours: 5 a.m.-10 p.m.

Amenities: Fenced-in dog area, playground, hiking trails, baseball field

Montevalle Recreation Center

Where: 840 Duncan Ranch Road, Chula Vista

Hours: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-7:45 p.m.;Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sunday closed

Amenities: Fenced-in off-leash dog area, playground, drinking fountains, hiking trails, basketball and tennis courts, baseball field, skatepark, public restrooms

Otay Ranch Town Center Dog Park

Where: 2015 Birch Road, Chula Vista

Hours: Monday-Saturday 7a.m.-1 p.m. and 3 p.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday 7a.m.-1 p.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Amenities: Off-leash area, shopping, fenced-in dog area

East County Dog Parks

Wells Park Dog Park

Where: 1153 East Madison Ave., El Cajon

Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Amenities: Off-leash, small and large dog separation pens, drinking fountains, picnic tables, playground, mini-pitch soccer court, outdoor fitness equipment, public restrooms

Woodglen Vista Park

Where: 10250 Woodglen Vista Drive, Santee

Hours: 6 a.m-8 p.m.

Amenities: Off-leash fenced-in dog area, basketball and tennis court, barbecue grills, playground, skate park

Big Rock Park

Where: 8125 Arlette St., Santee

Hours: 5 a.m.-10 p.m.

Amenities: Off-leash, playground, creek, basketball court, barbecue grills, pickleball/beach volleyball/basketball courts

Canine Corners Dog Park

Where: 9550 Milden St., La Mesa

Hours: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Amenities: Off-leash, drinking fountains, small, medium, and large dog separation pens

Dog-Friendly Hiking Trails

Mission Trails Regional Park

Where: 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail, San Carlos

Hours: Open 24 hours

Amenities: Hiking trails, wildlife, visitor center

Tecolote Canyon Natural Park

Where: 5180 Tecolote Road, Linda Vista

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; closed on Monday

Amenities: Hiking trails, creeks, visitor center, wildlife

San Elijo Lagoon Trail

Where: 2710 Manchester Ave., Encinitas

Hours: Nature Center open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Amenities: Hiking trails, wildlife, lagoon, visitor center, ocean views

Iron Mountain Trail

Where: Junction of Poway Road and Highway 67, Poway

Hours: Sunrise-Sunset

Amenities: Hiking trails, wildlife

