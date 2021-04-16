With Earth Day around the corner on April 22, businesses and nonprofits around San Diego are teaming up to show up for our environment and keep our neighborhoods clean. Learn more about eco-friendly efforts, support sustainable organizations, and keep our oceans clean by getting involved with these online and socially distanced events celebrating our favorite planet.
April 18
Surfrider and Eggies Cleanup
San Diego’s Surfrider chapter is collaborating with Eggies restaurant for their beach cleanup on April 18. Bring a coffee mug for free fill-ups and get your grab-and-go egg breakfast before tidying up the litter along the coastline. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. the breakfast spot will donate $1 from every breakfast sandwich or jar to the Surfrider Foundation. Bring your old, recyclable Eggies jar for an extra donation!
4465 Mission Boulevard, Pacific Beach
April 22
Cocktails for a Cause at Estancia
Take part in the easiest (and tastiest) way to get involved on Earth Day. Estancia’s happy hour will include special eco-themed cocktails, like the citrusy Gratitude and Gin or the refreshing Ray of Sun. Every drink you get donates a dollar toward Olivewood Gardens in National City, a nonprofit that educates children and adults in gardening, cooking, landscape design, and more.
9700 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla
Duck Dive Beach Cleanup
Spend Earth Day on Pacific Beach and make it shine even more! Duck Dive is hosting a beach cleanup open to everyone from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All participants get to enjoy hot dogs and beer at the restaurant afterward, and a toast to Earth with one of their drink specials.
4650 Mission Boulevard, Pacific Beach
Kids in the Garden Class
Although they had to cancel their annual Earth Day festival, Alta Vista Botanical Gardens will be celebrating with an online course to inspire youngsters to get out in the garden. Sign up for a day outdoors as Farmer Jones remotely demonstrates how to care for the Earth.
April 24
Creek to Bay Cleanup
The Creek to Bay Cleanup has been protecting San Diego’s watersheds since 2002. This year, it’ll be hosted in your very own neighborhood! Choose your favorite outdoor space and pick up some litter to contribute to the 30,000-pound goal in this year’s socially distanced event on April 24. Join over 6,000 volunteers in one of the largest single-day cleanups in San Diego County!
Market at March and Ash
Shop green at this dispensary’s Earth Day Market! Aside from shopping cannabis products from local vendors, you can refuel with some Soul Baked acai and plant your own free succulent. Purchase goodies at the new City Heights location from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hot tip: Drop off some of your old jars to get a discount!
2281 Fairmount Avenue, City Heights
Ongoing
Shop Good’s Sustainable Collections
This skin care shop at One Paseo is making an environmentally conscious effort to pay respect to mother nature. Shop Good’s recycling program collects empty beauty containers and partners with TerraCycle to reuse, upcycle, or recycle the materials. Every container you bring earns you a dollar toward your purchase.
3665 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley
Solana Center’s Composting Web Series
Embrace your waste! Composting is an easy and beneficial way to utilize your kitchen leftovers. Throughout the month, Solana Center for Environmental Innovation is hosting online courses to get you and your family to start the composting process. You minimize landfill waste and create soil for something new to grow every time you throw something away. It’s a win-win!
