16 Great Places to Go Camping in Southern California and Baja

This article originally appeared in the April 2018 issue of San Diego Magazine. It has been updated to reflect current guidelines due to COVID-19.
Choose your Camping Adventure:
Beach | Mountain | Desert | Baja | More Camping Tips
Beach
San Onofre Bluffs Campground
You can hear the waves crashing from your tent as you sleep right next to the ocean at this state beach campground north of Camp Pendleton. There are plenty of family-friendly activities, like nature programs and geocaching, and easy beach access down a short and steep path. It’s also close to Trestles, a world-class surfing site.
Distance from downtown San Diego: 60 miles
Fees: $40 a night
Best campsites: Sites 1 to 23 or 105 to 112, which have ocean views
How early to book: Campsites can be booked up to six months in advance on reservecalifornia.com. Many fill up immediately for the summer.
San Onofre Bluffs is open but with standard social distancing and face masks required, along with packing out your trash. No parties or large groups and locals are preferred. Reservations required and only open to a family group, no guests.
South Carlsbad State Beach Campground
Located right off the highway, this campground has a long road down the middle that’s great for kids to bike and play on, and the beach is just a short walk down a stairway. Take the family for swimming, surfing, skin diving, and fishing. The campsites have picnic tables and fire pits, and the bathrooms are equipped with showers. The on-site camp store has provisions like wood and ice, and Carlsbad is just a few miles away if you forget something or want a break from camp food. It’s a low-key beach getaway without having to travel too far.
Distance from downtown San Diego: 30 miles
Fees: $50 a night
Best campsites: Sites 36 to 53 and 183 to 205 are right on the ocean and in the center of the campground, away from the entrance and parking areas.
How early to book: Campsites can be booked up to six months in advance on reservecalifornia.com. Many fill up immediately for the summer.
South Carlsbad State Beach Campground is open but with standard social distancing and face masks required, along with packing out your trash. No parties or large groups and locals are preferred. Reservations required and only open to a family group, no guests.
San Elijo State Beach
Get ready for your little ones to make friends at this beach campground, the most popular in the area. It’s packed with kids playing and riding bikes. Take the wooden staircase down to the beach for fishing, sandcastle-making, swimming, and surfing. Plus, Seaside Market is right across the street. Cardiff Crack (tri-tip) anyone?
Distance from downtown San Diego: 27 miles
Fees: $35 a night
Best campsites: Sites 145 to 163, on the north side next to the shore
How early to book: Up to six months in advance on reservecalifornia.com
San Elijo State Beach is open but with standard social distancing and face masks required, along with packing out your trash. No parties or large groups and locals are preferred. Reservations required and only open to a family group, no guests.
Silver Strand State Beach
Leave your tents at home. This campground allows only RVs, motorhomes, and trailers. If you have the right equipment, it’s a cheap way to get an oceanfront room for the night or the weekend with the beach just steps away. Plus, you can put the Bayshore Bikeway to use for walks, bike rides, or runs, and venture into Coronado for shopping, dining, or a ferry ride.
Distance from downtown San Diego: 11 miles
Fees: $50 a night
Best campsites: Sites 101 to 137 are on the beach.
How early to book: Up to six months in advance on reservecalifornia.com
Silver Strand State Beach is open but with standard social distancing and face masks required, along with packing out your trash. No parties or large groups and locals are preferred. Reservations required and only open to a family group, no guests.
Mountain
Cuyamaca Rancho State Park
Sleep 5,000 feet above sea level in an oak forest with green meadows and rushing creeks in this mountain park 15 miles northeast of Alpine. While the Green Valley Falls campground is closed through August, the Paso Picacho Campground, with fire rings, flush toilets, and pay showers, is currently open. There are several good options for hiking that leave right from the campground, and nearby Lake Cuyamaca has fishing and boating. If you don’t have a tent, you can reserve one of the park’s cabins. The 12' x 12' cabins have full-size bunk beds, a wood stove, picnic table, barbecue, and fire ring.
Distance from downtown San Diego: 50 miles
Fees: $30 a night
Best campsites: Sites 6 and 7 sit farther off by themselves, making for a more quiet camp.
How early to book: Reservations are recommended for weekends. You can book up to seven months in advance on reservecalifornia.com.
Arroyo Seco and Granite Springs Primitive Trail Camps, Los Vaqueros Equestrian Group Camp, Dyar Visitor Center and Day-use, and Stonewall Mine Day-use are all closed but the rest of the park is open. Parking is very limited, and the other polices are the same as San Onofre and the other state parks.
The Ranch at Bandy Canyon
If you need your camping with a swimming pool, lodge, petting zoo, horseback-riding lessons, and individually decorated cabins, check out this 144-acre ranch in San Pasqual Valley. Each cabin has a rustic feel and a different arrangement, like Eagle Cabin’s loft, Bluebird Cabin’s wraparound porch, or Firehouse Cabin’s brick and lantern decorations.
Distance from downtown San Diego: 32 miles
Fees: Starting at $350 a night
Best cabins: Dove Cabin is the biggest on site, sleeping eight if needed—plus, it has a hot tub. If you’re seeking some solitude, Bluebird Cabin is the most isolated on the property.
How early to book: Summer weekends are mostly booked for weddings, but weekdays are typically available. Reserve through bandycanyon.com.
The Ranch at Bandy Canyon has been disinfecting and sealing cabins in order to ensure that guests are the first to enter after a cabin has been cleaned. They are also posting a guard at the gate, putting in hand sanitizing stations on the grounds, and conducting daily health checks on staff.
Idyllwild Park
The campground at Idyllwild Park is within walking distance of the quaint mountain town, so you can camp by night and check out its shops and restaurants by day. The town is touristy, but not as crowded as Julian on a weekend. Mile High Cafe is a hot spot for carbo-loading before hitting all the good hiking trails nearby, including the challenging Mount San Jacinto or the easier Ernie Maxwell Scenic Trail. If you’re coming from San Diego, remember to wait a day or two before trying these high-altitude hikes or you might find yourself more frequently out of breath.
Distance from downtown San Diego: 110 miles
Fees: $25 a night, plus an $8 fee
Best campsites: Sites 43 and 44 have lots of room and are far away from the rest of the campground.
How early to book: Reservations are accepted April through October, and while there are still weekend sites available, it’s best to book through rivcoparks.org early.
Idyllwild and other parks in Riverside county are open but with standard social distancing and face masks required, along with packing out your trash. No parties or large groups and locals are preferred. Reservations required for camping but not for day use.
Mount Laguna
There are multiple trails you can follow to backpack through the Mount Laguna area. We recommend following Noble Canyon, Pine Mountain, Cutca, or Wildhorse—or create a route that combines a few. You can camp for up to 14 days out of every 30, and open campfires aren’t allowed outside of designated campgrounds. But camping alongside the trails gives you the chance to experience the open mountains in peace.
Distance from downtown San Diego: 54 miles
Fees: $5 for an adventure pass for 24 hours, or $30 for a year
Best campsites: No official sites. Pitch your tent and enjoy!
Laguna and El Prado Campgrounds are closed until July 30. Falcon, Horse Heaven, and Wooded Hill Campgrounds are closed until August 15.
Desert
Indian Cove Campground
Set up camp among Joshua Tree National Park’s signature otherworldly boulders and rock formations. This campground has the basics—fire pits, picnic tables, and outhouses, but no water or camp store. Cell phone reception is spotty or nonexistent, so plan ahead. If you’re willing to rough it, it’s worth it. You can find a secluded spot hidden among the red rocks, explore Joshua Tree during the day, and take in the incredible celestial views at night.
Distance from downtown San Diego: 170 miles
Fees: $50 a night
Best campsites: Sites 4, 6, 7, 20, and 47 are cradled by giant rock formations and still have plenty of room.
How early to book: Book up to six months in advance on recreation.gov. Sites are available October through May and fill up quickly.
Campsites are open to families in the same household but not groups. No reservations are allowed, first come first serve only. Standard social distancing and mask use required. Additionally, the park asks that visitors drive slower than normal since wildlife have become accustomed to less road traffic.
Lazy Sky Boutique Retreat
This stylish, minimalist Yucca Valley site consists of five tepees and canvas tents, total. The latter come with mattresses and bed frames, fresh sheets, and towels. All accommodations share a bathroom with two toilets and an outdoor shower, as well as a full kitchen with dishes and a French press, plus pots and pans, and a barbecue grill and patio dining area. Catch live music at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, or take in a "sound bath" at the nearby Integratron (below)—said to be a time machine designed in part by Venusian telepaths.
Distance from downtown San Diego: 150 miles
Fees: $135 a night for a tepee
Best campsite to book: Try either the Golden Moon or Rising Sun tepees for a unique experience.
How early to book: Reserve three months in advance via Airbnb.
Occupancy is limited to members of the same household, and all food and other items must be brought in, in order to avoid contact with the very small local community. Reservations are required, and each unit will be sanitized before your stay.
Vallecito County Park
Take the family to explore Julian’s historic Butterfield Stage Station, a reconstruction of an old stagecoach stop. It’s been turned into a tourist attraction and said to be haunted, so if you believe in ghosts and want to cozy up to them, pick a nearby campsite. There’s also a small graveyard, a playground, and a horseshoe court nearby, plenty of trees for shade, and bathrooms with showers.
Distance from downtown San Diego: 90 miles
Fees: $22 a night, plus $5 fee
Best campsites: Sites 1 to 6 are next to the station. Sites 23 to 44 are a little bigger and more spread out.
How early to book: Reserve online at reservations.sdparks.org or by phone at 877-565-3600. There’s usually plenty of space in the spring and fall.
Vallecito County Park is closed for summer and reopens after Labor Day.
Bow Willow Campground
With just 16 campsites, this is a more secluded getaway within the southern section of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. It makes things easy with picnic tables and ramadas, but be aware that there’s no running water. The main highlight is the epic stargazing, but daytime views of the open landscape and mountains are equally impressive. Park or pitch a tent right up against the rocky hillside to soak up gorgeous views. Spring brings wildflower season, but avoid a trip in the summer, when it’s very hot.
Distance from downtown San Diego: 105 miles
Fees: $15 a night
Best campsites: Any that sit right up against a hillside. No reservations accepted.
Bow Willow Campground is open but with standard social distancing and face masks required, along with packing out your trash. No parties or large groups and locals are preferred. No reservations accepted.
Baja
Las Cañadas
There’s no shortage of things to do at this campground and park south of Ensenada. There are activities for kids, including zip lines and climbing structures, hanging bridges to climb across, a water park with waterslides and play structures, horseback riding, mountain biking, and ATV rentals. You can choose to stay in tents or cabins, and there’s a store for supplies on-site.
Distance from downtown San Diego: 98 miles
Fees: About $23 a night
Best campsites: Sites aren’t numbered. Spots near the kids’ water park are popular with families, while the lakeside area is more relaxed and less crowded.
How early to book: Plenty of campsites are available, so no need to make reservations.
CuatroCuatros
This romantic retreat is made up of 19 tented cabanas built into the surrounding vineyards in Ensenada. Each has a king or queen bed on a frame, air conditioning, a minibar, chimney, and a patio on a raised platform for better views. You can try mountain biking, horseback riding, hiking, or zip lining. A restaurant on-site has breakfast bowls and Mexican fare like mollettes, plus wine and cheese tastings. It’s near the beach as well, so you can rent a sailboat or go scuba diving, fishing, or whale watching.
Distance from downtown San Diego: 73 miles
Fees: About $210 a night (two-night minimum on weekends)
Best campsites: You don’t get to choose when making a reservation.
How early to book: Reserve by email or by phone. It’s best to book early for weekend stays. Find more info at cabanascuatrocuatros.com.mx.
Guadalupe Canyon Oasis Hot Springs and Nature Reserve
How does your own private hot spring sound? At this campground nestled in the mountains of Baja, every campsite has its own attached hot springs pool with temperatures up to 125 degrees. Each site also has a palapa, grill, and place to set up tents; and the campground has flush toilets, showers, and a camp store. Some sites accommodate groups as big as 14 with four cars, making them perfect for a getaway with friends. While staying at the campground, you can hike to see caves with ancient petroglyphs, use the giant mud bath, or do some rock climbing. There are also cool pools for swimming and rock jumping. The road to the campground is long and bumpy, but that’s the price you pay for a hot spring at the finish line.
Distance from downtown San Diego: 140 miles
Fees: Starting at $40 a night, larger sites are $125 on weekends
Best campsites: For a big group, go for El Indio or La Playita, which can house up to 14. For a romantic trip, El Mirador is more secluded and has beautiful views.
How early to book: You can reserve a week in advance at guadalupecanyonoasis.com, but the campground recommends doing so much earlier.
Ruben’s Camp and Kiki’s RV, Camping and Motel
These two sites are right next to each other on the Sea of Cortez in San Felipe, Baja, and provide a range of accommodation choices. Kiki’s has both motel rooms and RV sites, while Ruben’s Camp has car camping sites, each with its own palapa. The location can’t be beat: Since San Felipe is on the east coast of Baja, you can see the sun rise over the ocean from your tent.
Distance from downtown San Diego: 245 miles
Fees: About $16 a night for Ruben’s, $60 for Kiki’s
Best campsites: Look for spots at the very east end of the camp, facing the ocean.
How early to book: Plenty of campsites are available—check kiki.com.mx—so no need to make reservations.
