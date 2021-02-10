Nothing says “I love you” like treating your S.O. to a night off from cooking. This year, there are still plenty of ways to make your Valentine’s Day dreamy, intimate, and downright delicious. No matter how you like to dine, look to these 18 San Diego restaurants to make the best part of the holiday (dinner, obviously) that much sweeter.
Bleu Bohème
This French eatery is celebrating the love with a three-course Saint Valentin dinner, featuring a loaded menu with steak, salmon, crab, and scallops. Pair the meal with a signature martini and crème brulée to end the night on a sweet note. This special menu is available on Valentine’s Day for $75 per person, both takeout and outdoor dining options are available.
4090 Adams Avenue, Kensington
Breakfast Republic
What better way to start your day than with mimosas? From 7 am to 3 pm you can kick off the romance with this brunch spot’s specialties that include strawberry cheesecake pancakes, eggs, bacon, house potatoes, and of course, the Love Potion Mimosa Kit. Get your bubbly on from February 13-14 at $40 per couple, both for takeout and outdoor dining.
Multiple locations
Cesarina
Chef Cesarina Mezzoni has crafted a five-course meal to have you and your sweetheart dining in fashion. The “Lilly e il Vagabondo” or “Lady and the Tramp” package is $70 per couple, and features indulgent menu items like fagottino pere e pecorino, a pear and cheese stuffed pastry, agnolotti di manzo stuffed with beef and ricotta, and the delizia al limone, a lemon cake dessert. This feast is available on Valentine’s Day for takeout and outdoor dining.
4161 Voltaire Street, Point Loma
City Taco
Look to this popular taqueria for a sweet deal to get your taco fix. The $22 Love + Tacos special includes two tacos, two drinks, and two churros. Get this treat on Valentine’s Day only, available for outdoor dining and takeout.
Multiple locations
Civico 1845 + Civico by the Park
Celebrate your love over Italian specials like homemade gnocchi, Calabrese lasagna, and seafood risotto. Complete the meal with a cannoli, tiramisu or affogato. Cupid also included a complimentary glass of prosecco with this deal. Enjoy this selection at $49 per person on Civico’s heated patio, or take it home with you.
Multiple locations
Cloak & Petal
This contemporary Japanese eatery is showcasing a four-course prix-fixe dinner that includes roasted veggies, the choice of two specialty sushi rolls, and entrees such as braised short ribs, pork belly, and miso glazed salmon. Pair the meal with one of their crafted cocktails and toast to a good cause! For each package sold, the restaurant donates two meals for people in need. Order it for $100 per couple, available for both takeout and outdoor dining.
1953 India Street, Little Italy
Cori Pastificio Trattoria
Chef Accursio Lota’s Valentine’s dinner for two offers authentic Sicilian dishes, such as a cheesy shrimp risotto, lemon lobster pasta, and almond crusted lamb chops. Satisfy your sweet tooth with add-ons like housemade chocolate truffles and cannoli kits. Dinner is $65 per person and offered February 12-14. Ordering takeout? The restaurant is only offering takeout 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.
2977 Upas Street, North Park
Fig Tree Cafe
Start your Day of Love on a sunny note at this earthy, outdoor cafe. The prix-fixe menu at this breakfast joint features French toast with strawberries and cream, and the Lovebird Breakfast Plate, which comes with eggs, house potatoes, and sausage or bacon. Yes,mimosas are included. Dine outdoors or take it to go on February 14 for $40 per couple.
Multiple locations
Garibaldi
Couples looking for a view can head to the bay to enjoy this restaurant’s dinner for two. On their rooftop patio, dine on arugula sorrel salad, Sardinian surf ‘n’ turf, and torta di ricotta while overlooking the water. Homebodies can also order the meal to-go from 3-7 p.m. on February 13 and 14. $95 per couple for dine in and $75 for takeout.
901 Bayfront Court, Suite 1, Downtown
Jeune et Jolie
If you’re looking for a fine-dining experience while staying in your sweatpants, take home Chef Eric Bost’s dinner package, which includes canapé, lobster, ravioli, aged duck, and chocolate. This six-course feast will even make your couch feel luxurious. Order for takeout at $100 per person February 13 and 14.
2659 State Street Suite 102, Carlsbad
Lou & Mickey’s
You and your valentine can dine right underneath the Gaslamp sign at this steakhouse with outdoor dining. The eatery has crafted a special menu involving an oyster sampler, jumbo shrimp, and American Wagyu ribeye. With tasty treats like New York cheesecake, crème brulée, and old fashioned chocolate cake to top it off, you’ll want to save room for dessert. $120 per person, plus wine pairing options available for an additional $40. Available for both outdoor dining and takeout on February 14.
224 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter
Madison
Head to this effortlessly cool eatery that offers tuna tartare, portabella fries, steak and pork chops in their prix-fixe dinner for $69 per person. The street-side patio offers a sleek ambiance that is perfect for a night out with your favorite sidekick.
4622 Park Boulevard, University Heights
Mille Fleurs
Couples will feel straight out of a storybook on this romantic French patio. Start your night with the choice of black truffle dumplings, crab ravioli or Blue Pool oysters, then follow up with a luscious lobster risotto, creamy veal tournedos, or a fresh Atlantic John Dory. This selection is also available for takeout at $125 per person.
6009 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe
Mister A’s
To add a true “wow” factor to your night, take your valentine 12 floors up over the spectacular view of the San Diego skyline at Mister A’s. This white tablecloth experience goes for $125 per person and features Pork Ton Toro, prime Chateaubriand, and black truffle sweet potato Agnolotti.
2550 Fifth Avenue, Bankers Hill
Operacaffe
Lovers can experience Florence right in the heart of Gaslamp with this eatery’s four-course meal at $95 per couple. The special includes lobster lasagna, porcini mushroom ravioli, and other savory apps and entrees. End the night with a red velvet cheesecake or chocolate mousse on this charming restaurant patio. If you’d prefer takeout, make sure to place your order by February 12.
835 Fourth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter
Ranch 45
From February 12-14, this farm-based restaurant is dishing out a loaded pre-fixe menu, with options such as Brandt Prime filet mignon, salmon, and truffle cauliflower ravioli. With plenty of sides and dessert, couples will end their nights happily stuffed and satisfied. Head to Solana Beach for outdoor dining at $150 per couple, or place your takeout order by February 11.
512 Via de la Valle, Suite 102, Solana Beach
Rusticucina
Executive chef Marco Provino is offering guests the “Valentino Dinner,” which features options such as salmon carpaccio, king crab legs, and fig caprino ravioli. The meal also comes with a bottle of Italian prosecco and chocolate covered strawberries for lovebirds to indulge. Enjoy it while dining outdoors for $135 per couple. Or, if you’d rather cozy up at home, order the “You, Me and the Couch” package and treat yourselves to a charcuterie board or oysters for $75. Don’t worry—the wine and dessert is covered in this option, too. Want to dine alfresco? The restaurant is also offering a three-course Valentine's Day menu on their patio for $49 per person from 4-10 p.m.
3797 Park Boulevard, Hillcrest
Water Grill
Seafood-loving sweethearts can head to Water Grill from February 13-14 for a prix-fixe menu with selections such as jumbo crab cakes, California lobster, king salmon, and Chilean sea bass. Order it for takeout or enjoy it at their outdoor dining setup. The special goes for $120 per guest, plus an additional $40 for wine pairing.
615 J Street, Gaslamp Quarter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.