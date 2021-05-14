Where to Eat - Rudfords

Rudford's

 Isabelle Coitoux

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Troy’s Pick

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic 

Taquería Revolución

Order: Carne asada tacos

3001 Bonita Road, Bonita; 2015 Birch Road, Chula Vista

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Au Revoir

Order: Steak frites with lavender fries

420 Robinson Avenue, Hillcrest

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

Rudford’s Restaurant

Order: Pork chop and eggs with homemade salsa

2900 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park

Erica’s Pick

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Lotus Thai

Order: Tom kha and drunken noodles

3761 Sixth Avenue, Hillcrest; 906 Market Street, Downtown

Ernie Becerra’s Pick (from episode 213 of the Happy Half Hour podcast!)

Napoleone's Pizza

Order: Torpedo sandwiches

619 National City Boulevard, National City

