Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Pick
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
Taquería Revolución
Order: Carne asada tacos
3001 Bonita Road, Bonita; 2015 Birch Road, Chula Vista
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Au Revoir
Order: Steak frites with lavender fries
420 Robinson Avenue, Hillcrest
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
Rudford’s Restaurant
Order: Pork chop and eggs with homemade salsa
2900 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Lotus Thai
Order: Tom kha and drunken noodles
3761 Sixth Avenue, Hillcrest; 906 Market Street, Downtown
Ernie Becerra’s Pick (from episode 213 of the Happy Half Hour podcast!)
Napoleone's Pizza
Order: Torpedo sandwiches
619 National City Boulevard, National City
