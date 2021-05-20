Where to Eat - Barrio Star

Barrio Star

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Troy’s Picks

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic 

The Marine Room

Order: Crab cakes

2000 Spindrift Drive, La Jolla

Gelato 101

Order: Affogato

480 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Shan Xi Magic Kitchen

Order: Hand-torn biang biang noodles

4344 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

Stone Brewing

Order: Arrogant Bastard and veggie cheeseburger

2816 Historic Decatur Road, Liberty Station; 1202 Kettner Boulevard, Little Italy

Erica’s Pick

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Fernside

Order: Fernside burger and chopped salad

1946 Fern Street, South Park

Intern’s Pick

Name and title: Noah Harrel, podcast intern

Barrio Star

Order: Carnitas chile relleno

2706 Fifth Avenue, Bankers Hill

Tony Guan’s Pick (from episode 214 of the Happy Half Hour podcast!)

Yakyudori

Order: Japanese curry and ramen

4898 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.