Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Picks
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
The Marine Room
Order: Crab cakes
2000 Spindrift Drive, La Jolla
Gelato 101
Order: Affogato
480 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Shan Xi Magic Kitchen
Order: Hand-torn biang biang noodles
4344 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
Stone Brewing
Order: Arrogant Bastard and veggie cheeseburger
2816 Historic Decatur Road, Liberty Station; 1202 Kettner Boulevard, Little Italy
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Fernside
Order: Fernside burger and chopped salad
1946 Fern Street, South Park
Intern’s Pick
Name and title: Noah Harrel, podcast intern
Barrio Star
Order: Carnitas chile relleno
2706 Fifth Avenue, Bankers Hill
Tony Guan’s Pick (from episode 214 of the Happy Half Hour podcast!)
Yakyudori
Order: Japanese curry and ramen
4898 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa
