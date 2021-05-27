Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus two experts' picks, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Pick
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
Weapon Ramen
Order: OG tonkotsu ramen
2820 Historic Decatur Road, Liberty Station
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
Sushi Uno
Order: Megusta Roll
Rotating locations
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Fortunate Son
Order: Szechuan hot chicken wings and honey walnut shrimp
2943 Adams Avenue, Normal Heights
Richard Blais’s Pick
Del Mar Seaside Grill
Order: Beef koobideh and fesenjan stew
1328 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar
Avonte Hartsfield’s Pick(from episode 217 of the Happy Half Hour podcast!)
Veg’n Out
Order: Vegan burgers and hot dogs
5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa
