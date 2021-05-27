Takeout - Fortunate Son

Fortunate Son

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus two experts' picks, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Troy’s Pick

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic 

Weapon Ramen

Order: OG tonkotsu ramen

2820 Historic Decatur Road, Liberty Station

 

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

Sushi Uno

Order: Megusta Roll

Rotating locations

 

Erica’s Pick

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Fortunate Son

Order: Szechuan hot chicken wings and honey walnut shrimp

2943 Adams Avenue, Normal Heights

 

Richard Blais’s Pick 

Del Mar Seaside Grill

Order: Beef koobideh and fesenjan stew

1328 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar

 

Avonte Hartsfield’s Pick(from episode 217 of the Happy Half Hour podcast!)

Veg’n Out

Order: Vegan burgers and hot dogs

5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa

