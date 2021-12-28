Animae
This downtown restaurant offers a tasteful New Year’s experience with its luxurious setting and chef Tara Monsod’s A5 wagyu and banchan and Singapore chili lobster. Make sure you save room for the chocolate taiyaki mousse bar, and of course all the bubbly drinks that you’ll need while you count down to midnight. $110–$130 per person.
969 Pacific Highway, Embarcadero
Cafe Sevilla
This fun Spanish restaurant will offer a special four-course prix fixe menu that includes caramelized onion tartlet, saffron lobster bisque, and a lobster paella with clams, mussels, shrimp, chicken, and chorizo. You can also choose the flamenco dinner show for an extra-special experience to ring in the new year. $85–$99 per person.
353 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter
Callie
Chef Travis Swikard’s NYE offerings include two seatings for guests to dine: The Pre-Party Feast seating will include a five-course family-style spread with chilled Pacific oysters, uni toast, beef carpaccio, wild mushroom risotto, and osso bucco. Those feeling especially celebratory can add caviar to the meal. The late-night guests can enjoy a live band while toasting to 2022 with Champagne and wine, in addition to the five-course feast. $85–$150 per person.
1195 Island Avenue, East Village
Common Stock
This Hillcrest spot’s special three-course menu will include any one of their appetizers, entrées, and one of the restaurant's signature cookies for dessert. To celebrate, there’ll also be Champagne specials flowing and the eatery’s winter-themed cocktails, like the Pistachio Pear Sour and Espresso Martini. $20.22 per person.
3805 Fifth Avenue, Hillcrest
Herb & Sea and Herb & Wood
End 2021 at either of these Brian Malarkey restaurants for a dinner of sea and land specials. Menu highlights include oysters, hamachi crudo, pork belly, and decadent main entrées. End the night with tiramisu or Prosecco and strawberry panna cotta. A caviar tasting is available for an additional charge. $85–$130 per person.
131 West D Street, Encinitas; 2210 Kettner Boulevard, Little Italy
InterContinental San Diego
Two of this downtown hotel’s restaurants, Vistal and Garibaldi, will be hosting a prix fixe dinner for New Year’s Eve. Garibaldi's menu includes specials like grilled swordfish served with eggplant caponata, while Vistal’s menu includes offerings like dry-aged beef tenderloin. $150 per person.
901 Bayfront Court, Embarcadero
Jeune et Jolie
Ring in the New Year at Carlsbad’s Jeune et Jolie. Chef Eric Bost’s four-course menu will feature dishes in line with the Michelin-starred restaurant’s French and Southern Californian cuisine, with an optional wine pairing and cocktail menu to boot. $140 per person.
2659 State Street, Carlsbad
Juniper and Ivy
Celebrate over chef Anthony Wells’ special four-course NYE menu at Juniper and Ivy, with dishes made from locally sourced ingredients and a Champagne toast (plus party favors) to ring in the new year. Bar guests can also join the fun with an à la carte menu.$145 per person.
2228 Kettner Boulevard, Little Italy
Kettner Exchange
Chef Brian Redzikowski will be cooking up an enticing selection of dishes that includes a tuna tartare “Twinkie,” crispy fried sea bass, and black truffle mushroom ragout. To top off the meal, caramel corn ice cream with popcorn streusel will be served as dessert. $150 per person.
2001 Kettner Boulevard, Little Italy
The Med
Celebrate 2022 at La Valencia’s The Med. The restaurant is offering a special five-course menu with highlights like octopus, harissa-roasted leg of lamb, and an indulgent chocolate dessert. $125 per person.
1132 Prospect Street, La Jolla
Mister A’s
The New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu at this fine dining restaurant includes options of duck, octopus carpaccio, and prime fillet, all to be enjoyed before Mister A’s famous San Diego views—cheers to that and to a new year! Starting at $135 per person.
2550 Fifth Avenue, Bankers Hill
Romesco Mexiterranean Bistro
Raise a toast at Romesco’s dinner, which features beef tartare, barbacoa taquitos, tuna tatami, and surf-and-turf cuisine over the course of two seatings. The bistro will also be hosting live performances from the Irving Flores Quartet and an Emmanuel impersonator during the event. $69 or $134 per person.
4346 Bonita Road, Bonita
Shake & Muddle
Count down at Shake & Muddle’s three-course prix fixe dinner with live music and festive cocktails. The restaurant will offer oysters au gratin, tuna, duck, and oxtail, and will also be highlighting the Fireworks Mimosa, made with Stoli blueberry, blue curacao, Champagne, and a Pop Rocks rim. $75 per person.
303 H Street, Chula Vista
Valentina
Start the year on a decadent note with Valentina’s three-course meal that offers braised lamb shank, grilled New York strip, and steak tartare. Pair your meal with the bistro’s Champagne flight to get your celebration on and be ready to toast at midnight. $89 per person.
810 North Coast Highway 101, Leucadia
Wolfie’s
Take a spin around this carousel bar and dig into dishes like wagyu tartare, steak frites, and oysters Rockefeller. Wolfie’s will also have a hosted Champagne toast and other festive specials to be announced. And diners prepare, Marie Antoinette herself may make an appearance.
2401 Kettner Boulevard, Little Italy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.