Fireworks are finally back across most of San Diego, and this Independence Day is poised to explode with events all over the county. Whether you prefer to imbibe at a backyard barbecue or hit the town to watch fireworks over a pint, here’s where to get your hops this 4th of July.
July 3: Get Started Early In North County
Join My Yard Live in San Marcos to celebrate their third anniversary from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. This all-ages extravaganza promises axe-throwing, mechanical bull riding, and of course plenty of tasters from local favorites like The Lost Abbey, Black Plague Brewing, Setting Sun Sake, Henebery Spirits, and more. Tickets available here.
July 3: Stock Up Ahead of Time
July 3 is National Independent Beer Run Day (yes, it’s a thing). Stock up your coolers with your favorite local craft beers from independent breweries and retailers, and share your haul on social media using the hashtag #BeerRunDay.
July 4: Party On The Waterfront
Head to Eppig Brewing’s Waterfront Biergarten in Point Loma at 10 a.m. for their 5th annual Red, Ride & Brews group bike ride. Two routes for the hour-long ride are available for varying skill levels, and participation gets you $1 off Eppig beers, plus you’ll be right on time for the 11 a.m. kickoff of Red, White & Brews celebration. The event goes until 10 p.m. with plenty of beer specials, tasty barbecue, and a killer view of the Big Bay Boom fireworks show.
July 4: Drinking Downtown
The Padres take on the Seattle Mariners at 3:40pm at Petco Park, and there are plenty of places to pregame beforehand. Half Door Brewing Company, Ale Tales, Mission Brewery, Amplified Ale Works, and WestBrew are all walking distance from the ballpark. Be sure to stick around for stadium fireworks after the game!
July 4: Marching Through Julian
The annual Julian Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. with a flyover of several World War II-era biplanes, and additional festivities include a pie-eating contest, raffles, and plenty of live music. (Due to elevated fire risk, Julian does not have a fireworks display.) Be sure to stop by local watering holes like Nickel Beer Company, The Pub at Lake Cuyamaca, and Julian Beer Company for craft beer or, in true Julian fashion, try some cider at nearby favorites Calico Cidery or Storum Ranch.
