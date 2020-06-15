What a Relief Fizz Is
Are you a fan of spiked seltzer? Sip this one if you don’t like the sugary versions and are looking for something a little more... calming. A can of Sprig has 20 milligrams of cannabidiol, or CBD, that’s derived solely from agricultural hemp—meaning it has less than 0.3 percent THC. There are no psychoactive effects and it won’t give you the munchies; it’s an alternative if you don’t partake in cannabis but are curious about THC’s less potent cousin. We found the melon and citrus flavors refreshing (it doesn’t taste or smell like weed). From one can, our anecdotal effects were increased concentration and an easy glide into a relaxing evening.
Sprig is available at Thrive CBD in Pacific Beach, Good Worth & Co. in Ocean Beach, Bristol Farms, 99 Ranch Market, and even some 7-Eleven locations. Based out of Newport Beach, it also got a buzz when it upped its distribution to 34 states—so expect CBD sodas to become more mainstream. If you need something higher octane, March & Ash dispensaries have THC-infused drinks from Two Roots (based in Ocean Beach). Happy sipping!
Eat This
Fully Loaded
A perfect plate of loaded fries is a beautiful thing, and the dish shouldn’t be relegated to just the late-night menu. The Mar y Tierra Fries from The Taco Stand take the old standby of carne asada fries and elevate them, and they’re great any time of day. Thick battered fries are topped with Angus steak, smoky grilled shrimp, guacamole, and chipotle sauce, and some ooey-gooey cheddar cheese binds it all. The fries stay crunchy, even after a dousing in one of the house salsas.
The Taco Stand has resumed dining service at its restaurants in North Park, Encinitas, Downtown and La Jolla, and are also opening a new location in Las Vegas today.
For something different, Guamanian restaurant Guahan Grill tops their Bomb Fries with barbecue chicken, melted cheese, and green onions, and Supernatural Sandwiches has Triton Fries—garlic fries loaded with shrimp, scallops, cheese, and avocado-ponzu sauce. Fry-yay!
Guahan Grill has resumed dining service at their restaurants in Oceanside and Point Loma; Supernatural Sandwiches is offering takeout at both the Little Italy and Miramar locations.
The Sweetest Thing
You can have your cake—and cream puffs and cinnamon rolls—and eat them, too, even if you are gluten free. All the goodies at The Gluten Free Baking Company are safe for people who can’t have gluten (owner Roanna Canete’s sons have food allergies), and the wholesale business recently opened its first brick-and-mortar in North Park. Canete was on the Netflix show Sugar Rush; her small bakery has everything from bread to desserts. The chocolate donuts (pictured) are cakey and decadent.
Editor's note: This story appeared in the print edition of the April 2020 issue and was written before the mandatory stay-at-home order. It has been updated to reflect the most current information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.