Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Pick
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
Arlo
Order: Lamb meatball and naan
500 Hotel Circle North, Mission Valley
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Musashiya
Order: Shrimp tempura udon
4240 Kearny Mesa Road, Kearny Mesa
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
Gravity Heights
Order: Bhel Puri
9920 Pacific Heights Boulevard, Sorrento Valley
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Harney Sushi
Order: Rollz Royce Roll and sea bass nigiri
3964 Harney Street, Old Town
Ian Tenzer’s Pick (from episode 240 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
Leilani’s Cafe
Order: Spam musubi
5109 Cass Street, Pacific Beach
