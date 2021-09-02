Takeout - arlo

Lamb meatballs at ARLO

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Troy’s Pick

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic 

Arlo

Order: Lamb meatball and naan

500 Hotel Circle North, Mission Valley

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Musashiya

Order: Shrimp tempura udon

4240 Kearny Mesa Road, Kearny Mesa

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

Gravity Heights

Order: Bhel Puri

9920 Pacific Heights Boulevard, Sorrento Valley

Erica’s Pick

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Harney Sushi

Order: Rollz Royce Roll and sea bass nigiri

3964 Harney Street, Old Town

Ian Tenzer’s Pick (from episode 240 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

Leilani’s Cafe

Order: Spam musubi

5109 Cass Street, Pacific Beach

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.