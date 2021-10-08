Takeout - Sticky Bun

Ultimate Sticky Bun at Trust

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Troy’s Pick

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic 

Sbicca Del Mar

Order: Crispy chicken buns and coconut shrimp

215 15th Street, Del Mar

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Too Sabrozo Delicatessen

Order: Papa rellena

Hillcrest Farmers Market, Little Italy Mercato, Pacific Beach Market

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

Pho Ca Dao

Order: Royal Pho

Multiple locations

Erica’s Pick

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Trust

Order: Ultimate Sticky Buns (available only at brunch and until they run out)

3752 Park Boulevard, Hillcrest

David Contreras Curiel’s Pick (from episode 244 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

Little Lion Cafe

Order: Quinoa bowl with chicken

1424 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, Ocean Beach

