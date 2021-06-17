Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus two experts’ picks, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Pick
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
Broad Street Dough Co.
Order: Blueberry bliss
967 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Bencotto
Order: Cheese wheel pasta
750 West Fir Street, Little Italy
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
Kairoa Brewing Company
Order: Salmon sashimi
4601 Park Boulevard, University Heights
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
The Rose
Order: Carnitas hash
2219 30th Street, South Park
Kaci Goff’s Pick (from episode 221 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
OB Noodle House
Order: Spicy garlic wings
2218 Cable Street, Ocean Beach
Keith Rolle’s Pick (from episode 222 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
El Sabroso Taco Shop
Order: Adobada tacos
2363 Midway Drive, Midway District
