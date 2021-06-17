Takeout - Donut

Broad Street Dough Co.

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus two experts’ picks, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Troy’s Pick

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic 

Broad Street Dough Co.

Order: Blueberry bliss

967 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Bencotto

Order: Cheese wheel pasta

750 West Fir Street, Little Italy

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

Kairoa Brewing Company

Order: Salmon sashimi

4601 Park Boulevard, University Heights

Erica’s Pick

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

The Rose

Order: Carnitas hash

2219 30th Street, South Park

Kaci Goff’s Pick (from episode 221 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

OB Noodle House

Order: Spicy garlic wings

2218 Cable Street, Ocean Beach

Keith Rolle’s Pick (from episode 222 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

El Sabroso Taco Shop

Order: Adobada tacos

2363 Midway Drive, Midway District

