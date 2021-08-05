Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus two expert’s picks, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Pick
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
Callie
Order: Spot prawns al ajillo
1195 Island Avenue, East Village
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Cesarina
Order: Paccheri vodka and scampi (with a whole langoustine on top!)
4161 Voltaire Street, Point Loma
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Barrio Dogg
Order: El Xolito
2234 Logan Avenue, Barrio Logan
Emmanuel Favela’s Pick (from episode 237 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
55 Thai Kitchen
Order: Pad thai
1010 Broadway, East Village; 2601 Broadway, Golden Hill; 1564 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach
Tony Haro’s Pick (from episode 237 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
Las Cuatro Milpas
Order: Beans, rice, and tortillas
1857 Logan Avenue, Barrio Logan
