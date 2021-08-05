Takeout - scampi

Paccheri vodka and scampi at Cesarina

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus two expert’s picks, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!

Troy’s Pick

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic 

Callie

Order: Spot prawns al ajillo

1195 Island Avenue, East Village

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Cesarina 

Order: Paccheri vodka and scampi (with a whole langoustine on top!)

4161 Voltaire Street, Point Loma

Erica’s Pick

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Barrio Dogg

Order: El Xolito

2234 Logan Avenue, Barrio Logan

Emmanuel Favela’s Pick (from episode 237 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

55 Thai Kitchen

Order: Pad thai

1010 Broadway, East Village; 2601 Broadway, Golden Hill; 1564 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach

Tony Haro’s Pick (from episode 237 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

Las Cuatro Milpas

Order: Beans, rice, and tortillas

1857 Logan Avenue, Barrio Logan

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.