Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus two expert’s picks, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Pick
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
VG Donut & Bakery
Order: Apple fritter
106 Aberdeen Drive, Cardiff
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
Garibaldi
Order: Tuna crudo and an old-fashioned
901 Bayfront Court, Marina District
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Pomegranate
Order: Ikra and golubtsi
2312 El Cajon Boulevard, University Heights
Gustavo Tonella’s Pick (from episode 228 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
Madison
Order: Pork chop
4622 Park Boulevard, University Heights
Dannika Underhill’s Pick (from episode 229 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
Golden Chopsticks
Order: Salt-and-pepper wings
1430 East Plaza Boulevard, National City
