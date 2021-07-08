Takeout - Pork Chop

Pork chop at Madison

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus two expert’s picks, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Troy’s Pick

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic 

VG Donut & Bakery

Order: Apple fritter

106 Aberdeen Drive, Cardiff

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

Garibaldi

Order: Tuna crudo and an old-fashioned

901 Bayfront Court, Marina District

Erica’s Pick

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Pomegranate

Order: Ikra and golubtsi

2312 El Cajon Boulevard, University Heights

Gustavo Tonella’s Pick (from episode 228 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

Madison

Order: Pork chop

4622 Park Boulevard, University Heights

Dannika Underhill’s Pick (from episode 229 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

Golden Chopsticks

Order: Salt-and-pepper wings

1430 East Plaza Boulevard, National City

 

