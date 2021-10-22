Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Pick
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen
Order: Sweet-tea-brined chicken
509 Mission Avenue, Oceanside
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
99 Ranch Market
Order: Chow mein and crispy pork
5950 Balboa Avenue, Clairemont; 7330 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Kearny Mesa; 505 Telegraph Canyon Road, Chula Vista
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
StreetCar Merchants
Order: Fried chicken
4002 30th Street, North Park
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Poke Chop
Order: Build your own bowl
429 Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas; 3884 Fourth Avenue, Hillcrest; 1404 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach
William Bradley’s Pick (from episode 246 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
Ken Sushi Workshop
Order: Omakase Sushi
11375 El Camino Real, Carmel Valley
