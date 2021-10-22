Takeout - Streetcar

Streetcar Merchants fried chicken

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Troy’s Pick

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic 

Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen

Order: Sweet-tea-brined chicken

509 Mission Avenue, Oceanside 

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

99 Ranch Market

Order: Chow mein and crispy pork

5950 Balboa Avenue, Clairemont; 7330 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Kearny Mesa; 505 Telegraph Canyon Road, Chula Vista

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

StreetCar Merchants

Order: Fried chicken

4002 30th Street, North Park

Erica’s Pick

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Poke Chop

Order: Build your own bowl

429 Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas; 3884 Fourth Avenue, Hillcrest; 1404 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach

William Bradley’s Pick (from episode 246 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

Ken Sushi Workshop

Order: Omakase Sushi

11375 El Camino Real, Carmel Valley 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.