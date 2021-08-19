Takeout - Seneca Branzino

Branzino at Seneca Trattoria

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!

Troy’s Pick

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic 

Wrench and Rodent Seabasstropub

Order: Omakase with dry-aged bluefin tuna

1815 South Coast Highway, Oceanside

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Seneca Trattoria

Order: Branzino and cheese cart

901 Bayfront Court, Embarcadero

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

Cantina Mayahuel

Order: Chile verde

2934 Adams Avenue, Normal Heights

Erica’s Pick

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

The Presley

Order: Mussels and seared ahi salad

2855 Perry Road, Liberty Station

Eddie Quinn’s Pick (from episode 238 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

The Regal Beagle

Order: Beagle burger

3659 India Street, Mission Hills

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.