Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Pick
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
Wrench and Rodent Seabasstropub
Order: Omakase with dry-aged bluefin tuna
1815 South Coast Highway, Oceanside
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Seneca Trattoria
Order: Branzino and cheese cart
901 Bayfront Court, Embarcadero
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
Cantina Mayahuel
Order: Chile verde
2934 Adams Avenue, Normal Heights
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
The Presley
Order: Mussels and seared ahi salad
2855 Perry Road, Liberty Station
Eddie Quinn’s Pick (from episode 238 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
The Regal Beagle
Order: Beagle burger
3659 India Street, Mission Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.