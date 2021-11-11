Takeout - Orange Cardamom Latte

Orange cardamom latte from Communal Coffee

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Padadak Korean Chicken

Order: Sweet and spicy combo

8657 Villa La Jolla Drive, La Jolla; 10549 Scripps Poway Parkway, Scripps Ranch

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

Ranchos Cocina

Order:Ranchos seafood chowder

3910 30th Street, North Park

Erica’s Pick 

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Communal Coffee

Order: Orange cardamom latte and fig prosciutto pizzetta

2335 University Avenue, North Park; 602 South Tremont Street, Oceanside; 2221 Fern Street, South Park

Lauren’s Pick

Name and title: Lauren Pettigrew Pryor, social media manager

Home & Away

Order: The Imperfect Salad

485 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas; 2222 San Diego Avenue, Old Town

Claire Johnson’s Pick (from episode 249 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

Paru Tea Bar

Order: Chamomile latte

3034 Cañon Street, Point Loma

