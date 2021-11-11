Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Padadak Korean Chicken
Order: Sweet and spicy combo
8657 Villa La Jolla Drive, La Jolla; 10549 Scripps Poway Parkway, Scripps Ranch
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
Ranchos Cocina
Order:Ranchos seafood chowder
3910 30th Street, North Park
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Communal Coffee
Order: Orange cardamom latte and fig prosciutto pizzetta
2335 University Avenue, North Park; 602 South Tremont Street, Oceanside; 2221 Fern Street, South Park
Lauren’s Pick
Name and title: Lauren Pettigrew Pryor, social media manager
Home & Away
Order: The Imperfect Salad
485 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas; 2222 San Diego Avenue, Old Town
Claire Johnson’s Pick (from episode 249 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
Paru Tea Bar
Order: Chamomile latte
3034 Cañon Street, Point Loma
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.