Moroccan spiced lamb loin at Verbena Kitchen

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Troy’s Pick

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic

Verbena Kitchen

Order: Moroccan spiced lamb loin

3043 University Avenue, North Park

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

White Elephant

Order: Crispy duck salad

3843 Richmond Street, Hillcrest

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, director of integrated media

Rare Society

Order: Bone-in ribeye

4130 Park Boulevard, University Heights

Erica’s Pick

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Casa Nori

Order: Lemon-cilantro roll and mamba roll

1730 East Palomar Street, Otay Ranch

Will Dryden’s Pick (from episode 233 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

Order: Brandt Burger

512 Via de la Valle, Solana Beach

