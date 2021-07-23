Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Pick
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
Verbena Kitchen
Order: Moroccan spiced lamb loin
3043 University Avenue, North Park
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
White Elephant
Order: Crispy duck salad
3843 Richmond Street, Hillcrest
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, director of integrated media
Rare Society
Order: Bone-in ribeye
4130 Park Boulevard, University Heights
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Casa Nori
Order: Lemon-cilantro roll and mamba roll
1730 East Palomar Street, Otay Ranch
Will Dryden’s Pick (from episode 233 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
512 Via de la Valle, Solana Beach
Order: Brandt Burger
512 Via de la Valle, Solana Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.