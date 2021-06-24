Takeout - Pappardelle

Cesarina

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus two experts’ picks, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Troy’s Pick

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic 

Skinny Donuts

Order: Earl Grey vegan donut 

Inside Dark Horse Coffee Roasters; four locations in San Diego

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Himalayan Kitchen

Order: Chicken tikka masala and naan

1337 Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

Brother’s Mexican Restaurant

Order: Pozole 

4006 30th Street, North Park

Erica’s Pick

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Cesarina

Order: Pappardelle al ragu

4161 Voltaire Street, Point Loma

Wil Myers’s Pick (from episode 223 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

In-N-Out Burger

Order: Double-double

Multiple locations

Travis Swikard’s Pick (from episode 224 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

Tribute Pizza

Order: Weekly special pizza

3077 North Park Way, North Park

