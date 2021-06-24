Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus two experts’ picks, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Pick
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
Skinny Donuts
Order: Earl Grey vegan donut
Inside Dark Horse Coffee Roasters; four locations in San Diego
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Himalayan Kitchen
Order: Chicken tikka masala and naan
1337 Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
Brother’s Mexican Restaurant
Order: Pozole
4006 30th Street, North Park
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Cesarina
Order: Pappardelle al ragu
4161 Voltaire Street, Point Loma
Wil Myers’s Pick (from episode 223 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
In-N-Out Burger
Order: Double-double
Multiple locations
Travis Swikard’s Pick (from episode 224 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
Tribute Pizza
Order: Weekly special pizza
3077 North Park Way, North Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.