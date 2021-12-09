Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Lourdes Mexican Food
Order: Caldo de pollo
2113 San Elijo Avenue, Cardiff; 650 Escondido Boulevard, Escondido; 1640 San Elijo Road, San Marcos
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
Awash Ethiopian Restaurant
Order: Meat and vegetable sampler
2884 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Craft & Commerce
Order: Whole fried chicken
675 West Beech Street, Little Italy
Lauren’s Pick
Name and title: Lauren Pettigrew Pryor, social media manager
Avant
Order: Winter squash and black garlic ravioli, and the pomegranate and apple dessert
17550 Bernardo Oaks Drive, Rancho Bernardo
