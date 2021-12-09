What to Eat: Awash

Awash Ethiopian Restaurant

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Lourdes Mexican Food

Order: Caldo de pollo

2113 San Elijo Avenue, Cardiff; 650 Escondido Boulevard, Escondido; 1640 San Elijo Road, San Marcos

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

Awash Ethiopian Restaurant

Order: Meat and vegetable sampler

2884 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park


Erica’s Pick 

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Craft & Commerce

Order: Whole fried chicken

675 West Beech Street, Little Italy

Lauren’s Pick

Name and title: Lauren Pettigrew Pryor, social media manager

Avant

Order: Winter squash and black garlic ravioli, and the pomegranate and apple dessert

17550 Bernardo Oaks Drive, Rancho Bernardo

