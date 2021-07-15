vegan harvest omelet

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!

Troy’s Pick

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic

Breakfast Republic

Order: Harvest omelet and piña colada French toast

Multiple locations

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Roxy’s Tacos

Order: Carne asada torta

815 C Street, Downtown

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, director of integrated media

Gourmet Tamales

Order: Mushroom and roasted garlic tamales

3616 Ocean Ranch Boulevard, Oceanside

Bao Buns

Erica’s Pick

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Ska Bar

Order: Korean asada fries and bao buns

3250 Adams Avenue, Normal Heights

Meat

Beth Demmon’s Pick (from episode 230 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

Angkorian Pikestaff

Order: Dish changes weekly

734 Park Boulevard, East Village

