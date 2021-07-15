Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Pick
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
Order: Harvest omelet and piña colada French toast
Multiple locations
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Order: Carne asada torta
815 C Street, Downtown
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, director of integrated media
Order: Mushroom and roasted garlic tamales
3616 Ocean Ranch Boulevard, Oceanside
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Order: Korean asada fries and bao buns
3250 Adams Avenue, Normal Heights
Beth Demmon’s Pick (from episode 230 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
Order: Dish changes weekly
734 Park Boulevard, East Village
