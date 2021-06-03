What to Eat - Civico

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert's pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Troy’s Pick

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic 

Neighborhood

Order: Crispy potato

777 G Street, Gaslamp Quarter

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Pho Ca Dao

Order: Lemongrass shaken beef with roasted garlic rice

2401 Fenton Parkway, Mission Valley

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

Civico by the Park

Order: French toast and tableside gelato

2550 Fifth Avenue, Bankers Hill

Erica’s Pick

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Mazara Trattoria

Order: Philly cheese pizza

2302 30th Street, South Park

Megan Stone’s Pick (from episode 219 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

La Vecindad Neighborhood Tacos

Order: Papas and chile relleno

3827 Fifth Avenue, Hillcrest

