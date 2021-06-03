Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert's pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Pick
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
Neighborhood
Order: Crispy potato
777 G Street, Gaslamp Quarter
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Pho Ca Dao
Order: Lemongrass shaken beef with roasted garlic rice
2401 Fenton Parkway, Mission Valley
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
Civico by the Park
Order: French toast and tableside gelato
2550 Fifth Avenue, Bankers Hill
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Mazara Trattoria
Order: Philly cheese pizza
2302 30th Street, South Park
Megan Stone’s Pick (from episode 219 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
La Vecindad Neighborhood Tacos
Order: Papas and chile relleno
3827 Fifth Avenue, Hillcrest
