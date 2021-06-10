Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert's pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Pick
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
Devil’s Dozen
Order: Guava cream cheese donut
2001 Kettner Boulevard, Little Italy
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Water Grill
Order: Seafood tower
615 J Street, Gaslamp
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
Shakespeare Pub
Order: Vegetarian shepherd’s pie and Black Velvet drink
3701 India Street, Mission Hills
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Cafe Madeleine
Order: Miele latte and croque madame
2850 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park; 2248 30th Street, South Park
Emily Green’s Pick (from episode 220 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
Goi Cuon
Order: Vietnamese spring rolls
420 Robinson Avenue, Hillcrest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.