Weekly takeout - water grill

Water Grill

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert's pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Troy’s Pick

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic

Devil’s Dozen

Order: Guava cream cheese donut

2001 Kettner Boulevard, Little Italy

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Water Grill

Order: Seafood tower

615 J Street, Gaslamp

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

Shakespeare Pub

Order: Vegetarian shepherd’s pie and Black Velvet drink

3701 India Street, Mission Hills

Erica’s Pick

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Cafe Madeleine

Order: Miele latte and croque madame

2850 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park; 2248 30th Street, South Park

Emily Green’s Pick (from episode 220 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

Goi Cuon

Order: Vietnamese spring rolls

420 Robinson Avenue, Hillcrest

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.