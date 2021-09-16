Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Pick
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
Cali Comfort BBQ
Order: Pulled pork
8910 Troy Street, Spring Valley
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Wolf and Woman
Order: Malaysian Tamil pop-up dinner menu
Location varies
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
Hoxton Manor
Order: Jungle Curry Mussels
3131 University Avenue, North Park
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Figaro Dessert Cafe
Order: Trilogy and dulce de leche roll
3011 University Avenue, North Park
Brad Wise’s Pick (from episode 241 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
Callie
Order: Hummus and pita
1195 Island Avenue, East Village
