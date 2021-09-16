Takeout - Wolf and Woman

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Troy’s Pick

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic 

Cali Comfort BBQ

Order: Pulled pork

8910 Troy Street, Spring Valley

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Wolf and Woman

Order: Malaysian Tamil pop-up dinner menu

Location varies

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

Hoxton Manor

Order: Jungle Curry Mussels

3131 University Avenue, North Park

Erica’s Pick

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Figaro Dessert Cafe

Order: Trilogy and dulce de leche roll 

3011 University Avenue, North Park 

Brad Wise’s Pick (from episode 241 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

Callie

Order: Hummus and pita

1195 Island Avenue, East Village

