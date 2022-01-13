Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Lionfish
Order: Kampachi crudo
435 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
Wormwood
Order: Poblano spinach soup
4677 30th Street, North Park
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Common Theory
Order: Duck fat fries and fried Brussels
4805 Convoy Street, Convoy
Troy’s Pick
Name and title: Troy Johnson, publisher and chief content officer
Cardellino
Order: Ultimate cinnamon roll
4033 Goldfinch Street, Mission Hills
Gillian’s Pick
Name and title: Gillian Flynn, chief creative officer
Valentina
Order: Bone-in rib eye with fries
810 North Coast Highway 101, Leucadia
