What to Eat in san Diego this week: Ultimate Cinnamon Roll

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Lionfish

Order: Kampachi crudo

435 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

Wormwood

Order: Poblano spinach soup

4677 30th Street, North Park

Erica’s Pick 

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Common Theory

Order: Duck fat fries and fried Brussels

4805 Convoy Street, Convoy

Troy’s Pick 

Name and title: Troy Johnson, publisher and chief content officer

Cardellino

Order: Ultimate cinnamon roll

4033 Goldfinch Street, Mission Hills

Gillian’s Pick

Name and title: Gillian Flynn, chief creative officer

Valentina

Order: Bone-in rib eye with fries

810 North Coast Highway 101, Leucadia

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.