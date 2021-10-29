What to Eat This Week

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!

Troy’s Pick

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic 

Harbor Town Pub

Order: Harbor Town burger

1125 Rosecrans Street, Point Loma

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

El Cacho

Order: Mariscos

1282 Third Avenue, Chula Vista

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

Sandfish Sushi & Whiskey (in Palm Springs)

Order: Scallops with walnuts and yuzu

1556 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Erica’s Pick

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

55 Thai Kitchen

Order: Gai Tod over rice and tom kha

1010 Broadway, East Village; 2601 Broadway, Golden Hill; 5157 College Avenue, SDSU; 1564 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach

Rachel Shemirani’s Pick (from episode 247 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

Harry’s Taco Club

Order: Burritos and margaritas

4612 Cass Street, Pacific Beach

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.