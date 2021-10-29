Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Pick
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
Harbor Town Pub
Order: Harbor Town burger
1125 Rosecrans Street, Point Loma
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
El Cacho
Order: Mariscos
1282 Third Avenue, Chula Vista
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
Sandfish Sushi & Whiskey (in Palm Springs)
Order: Scallops with walnuts and yuzu
1556 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
55 Thai Kitchen
Order: Gai Tod over rice and tom kha
1010 Broadway, East Village; 2601 Broadway, Golden Hill; 5157 College Avenue, SDSU; 1564 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach
Rachel Shemirani’s Pick (from episode 247 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
Harry’s Taco Club
Order: Burritos and margaritas
4612 Cass Street, Pacific Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.