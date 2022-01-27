Brunch pizza

Brunch pizza at Monello

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations for where to get grub this week in San Diego (plus one expert’s pick!). You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Cafe Indonesia

Order: Chicken sate ayam with nasi goreng (fried rice) 

41 East Eighth Street, National City

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

La Puerta

Order: Queso fundido

560 Fourth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter; 4020 Goldfinch Street, Mission Hills

Erica’s Pick 

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Monello

Order: Brunch pizza

750 West Fir Street, Little Italy

Troy’s Pick 

Name and title: Troy Johnson, publisher and chief content officer

Café Gratitude

Order: I Am Community baked butternut squash dip with focaccia

1980 Kettner Boulevard, Little Italy

Ryan Thorsen’s Pick (from episode 253 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

Cantina Mayahuel

Order: Chicken mole

2934 Adams Avenue, Normal Heights

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.