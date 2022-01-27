Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations for where to get grub this week in San Diego (plus one expert’s pick!). You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Cafe Indonesia
Order: Chicken sate ayam with nasi goreng (fried rice)
41 East Eighth Street, National City
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
La Puerta
Order: Queso fundido
560 Fourth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter; 4020 Goldfinch Street, Mission Hills
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Monello
Order: Brunch pizza
750 West Fir Street, Little Italy
Troy’s Pick
Name and title: Troy Johnson, publisher and chief content officer
Café Gratitude
Order: I Am Community baked butternut squash dip with focaccia
1980 Kettner Boulevard, Little Italy
Ryan Thorsen’s Pick (from episode 253 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
Cantina Mayahuel
Order: Chicken mole
2934 Adams Avenue, Normal Heights
