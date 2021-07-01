Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Pick
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
Sidecar Doughnuts
Order: Seasonal huckleberry donut
3435 Del Mar Heights Road, Carmel Valley
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Surati Farsan Mart
Order: Thali plate
9494 Black Mountain Road, Miramar
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
The Corner Chicken
Order: Hot fried chicken sandwich
721 Ninth Avenue, East Village
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Lionfish
Order: Bottomless mimosas and Cali benedict
435 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp
Dario Gallo’s Pick (from episode 227 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
La Fachada
Order: Lengua and carnitas
20 25th Street, Sherman Heights
