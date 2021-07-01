Where to Eat - Corner Chicken

Corner Chicken

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Troy’s Pick

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic 

Sidecar Doughnuts

Order: Seasonal huckleberry donut

3435 Del Mar Heights Road, Carmel Valley

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Surati Farsan Mart

Order: Thali plate

9494 Black Mountain Road, Miramar

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

The Corner Chicken

Order: Hot fried chicken sandwich 

721 Ninth Avenue, East Village

Erica’s Pick

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Lionfish

Order: Bottomless mimosas and Cali benedict

435 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp

Dario Gallo’s Pick (from episode 227 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

La Fachada

Order: Lengua and carnitas

20 25th Street, Sherman Heights

 

