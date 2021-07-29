Takeout - Trust

Charcuterie at Trust

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus two expert’s picks, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Troy’s Pick

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic 

Cowboy Star

Order: Rib-eye steak with crispy Brussels sprouts and esquites

640 Tenth Avenue, East Village

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, director of integrated media

Metlbar Creamery & Cafe

Order: Cajun eggs benedict and boozy ice cream

2835 University Avenue, North Park

Erica’s Pick

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Trust

Order: Charcuterie and cheese, and braised oxtail raviolini

3752 Park Boulevard, Hillcrest

Tara Monsod’s Pick (from episode 235 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

Shan Xi Magic Kitchen

Order: Hand-pulled biang biang noodles

4344 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa

Roanna Canete’s Pick (from episode 236 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

Plumeria Vegetarian Restaurant

Order: Tangerine chicken

4661 Park Boulevard, University Heights

