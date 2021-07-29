Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus two expert’s picks, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Pick
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
Cowboy Star
Order: Rib-eye steak with crispy Brussels sprouts and esquites
640 Tenth Avenue, East Village
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, director of integrated media
Metlbar Creamery & Cafe
Order: Cajun eggs benedict and boozy ice cream
2835 University Avenue, North Park
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Trust
Order: Charcuterie and cheese, and braised oxtail raviolini
3752 Park Boulevard, Hillcrest
Tara Monsod’s Pick (from episode 235 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
Shan Xi Magic Kitchen
Order: Hand-pulled biang biang noodles
4344 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa
Roanna Canete’s Pick (from episode 236 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
Plumeria Vegetarian Restaurant
Order: Tangerine chicken
4661 Park Boulevard, University Heights
