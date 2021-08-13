Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Pick
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
The Little Lion Cafe
Order: Belgian waffle and chicken sandwich
1424 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, Ocean Beach
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Pho Xpress
Order: Pho and salt and pepper calamari
1125 Sixth Avenue, Downtown
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
Verbena Kitchen
Order: Deviled eggs
3043 University Avenue, North Park
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Shawarma Guys
Order: California Shawarma Pita
3012 Grape Street, South Park
