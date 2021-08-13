Takeout - Shawarma

California Shawarma pita from Shawarma Guys

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Troy’s Pick

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic 

The Little Lion Cafe

Order: Belgian waffle and chicken sandwich

1424 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, Ocean Beach

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Pho Xpress

Order: Pho and salt and pepper calamari

1125 Sixth Avenue, Downtown

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

Verbena Kitchen

Order: Deviled eggs

3043 University Avenue, North Park

Erica’s Pick

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Shawarma Guys

Order: California Shawarma Pita

3012 Grape Street, South Park

