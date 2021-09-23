Troy’s Pick
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
Catania
Order: Ahi crudo
7863 Girard Avenue, La Jolla
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
The Kebab Shop
Order: Lamb döner
Multiple locations
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
Tribute Pizza
Order: Szechuan spicy noodles
3077 North Park Way, North Park
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Station Tavern
Order: Cheeseburger with garlic fries
2204 Fern Street, South Park
Justin Gaspar’s Pick (from episode 241 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
Tribute Pizza
Order: Bees Mode pizza
3077 North Park Way, North Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.