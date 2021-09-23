Takeout - Station

Cheeseburger and garlic fries at Station Tavern

Troy’s Pick

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic 

Catania

Order: Ahi crudo

7863 Girard Avenue, La Jolla

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

The Kebab Shop

Order: Lamb döner

Multiple locations

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

Tribute Pizza

Order: Szechuan spicy noodles

3077 North Park Way, North Park

Erica’s Pick

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Station Tavern

Order: Cheeseburger with garlic fries

2204 Fern Street, South Park

Justin Gaspar’s Pick (from episode 241 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

Tribute Pizza

Order: Bees Mode pizza

3077 North Park Way, North Park

