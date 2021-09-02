Welcome back to the Happy Half Hour! We’re sorry that the audio quality this week isn’t fully up to par; David was still in the desert during recording.
In case you missed it, our 2021 edition of Best Restaurants just went online, and the print edition is available in stores. On the cover this year is Rare Society, a neighborhood steakhouse from Brad Wise, chef and owner of Trust Restaurant Group. Brad is originally from New Jersey, and he made a name for himself in San Diego’s food scene with Trust and Fort Oak, which both specialize in open-flame cooking. He’s since expanded with The Wise Ox Butcher and Cardellino. We’re here to learn more about his new projects (Rare Society and Wise Ox are both expanding to North County!), and how he’s overcome current challenges, like understaffing. On this episode we show Brad the cover of the September issue, and he walks us through the dishes we featured. Also joining us is Lauren Winget, one of our former podcast hosts! She is now working at Trust Restaurant Group. Listen in on the behind-the-scenes talk.
In Hot Plates, the Mingei International Museum in Balboa Park is reopening tomorrow after a three-year renovation, and with it will come new eateries: The Craft Café in September, and Artifact later this fall. Carlsbad Aquafarm, an oyster farm in North County, recently opened the property to the public for tours and oyster tastings. Andrew Bachelier, the former chef of Jeune et Jolie, posted on Instagram that he has a new restaurant, but the post left us with more questions than answers—listen to find out what Brad has to say.
In Two People, $50, Brad recommends Callie, and says to get the hummus, pita, and pasta. Troy’s pick this week is the pulled pork from Cali Comfort BBQ in Spring Valley. Lauren and I both went to Wolf and Woman’s new monthly Malaysian-Tamil pop-up dinner, and highly recommend it.
Thank you for listening! As always, we want to hear from our listeners. Need a restaurant recommendation? Is there a guest you want us to book on the show? Let us know! You can call us at 619-744-0535 and leave a voicemail, or if you’re too shy, you can email us at happyhalfhour@sdmag.com. See you next week!
