The Pregame of Fame

Game Day. It’s a ritual. You don the jersey. It’s a sacrament. Nope, face painting is never too much. To us sports fans, it’s holy stuff. So, whether it’s an away game or on home turf, you need a watch zone worthy of holding the weight of our civic pride. These can be a beachside bar with thatched palapas, decades-old dives, big name watering holes near Petco Park, or even hushed hidden gems. As long as there’s a TV and something to sip on, we’re there.
To support our city’s fandom, Templeton Rye Whiskey has selected 32 of San Diego’s best sports-friendly bars to compete in a showdown played anywhere but on the sidelines. Welcome to the Best Gameday Bar Bracket. No matter what team you’re rooting for—Padres, Aztecs, Legion, Wave, Gulls, Seals—you probably have a go-to spot for a pregame, and we bet it’s in the running.
Templeton Rye Whiskey knows a thing or two about rooting for the home team. Their whiskey is fortified with a strong, small town, and—with its Prohibition background—even a little rebellious spirit.
This time you’re making the call: Which is the best gameday bar of them all? Vote your favorite bar up the bracket to win the top title.
