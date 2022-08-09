Eating Well to Do Good

Sabrina Medora is a food writer and hospitality insider. Her pieces have appeared in Food & Wine, Plate Magazine, The Kitchn, Wine Enthusiast, and more. In 2018, she founded Un-Plated, dedicated to sharing the stories of those in the restaurant industry.

Follow Sabrina Medora Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today