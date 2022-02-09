The biggest game of the year calls for the best grub and watch parties. Need some inspiration for your roster? Look to these 14 spots for how to make the most of your Super Bowl LVI (or Puppy Bowl)—whether you’re celebrating at your favorite bar or from the comfort of your own home.
Bub’s @ the Ballpark
Just a block away from Petco Park, Bub’s is offering a Super Bowl drink menu consisting of $5 Bud Light drafts, seltzers, and cans, along with $5.50 Michelob Ultra, Mango Cart, and Kona Big Wave drafts for all the local beer enthusiasts. If you’d like to enjoy the game a block from the beach instead, you can find the same deals at Bub’s @ the Beach.
715 J Street, Petco Park; 1030 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach
The Deck at Moonshine Flats
This downtown bar has lots of bites to satisfy your appetite. Fun $10 appetizers like cinnamon pretzel bites, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos corn dogs, and Fritos pies toe the line between sweet and savory and can be washed down with $7 Jack Daniel’s shots or one of their $25 Buena Cerveza bucket specials. If you need to step away from the screen, there’s an array of fun activities like corn hole, pool, and oversized beer pong.
335 Sixth Avenue, Petco Park
Draft at Belmont Park
Beginning at 1 p.m., Draft’s Super Bowl pre-party will provide a tailgate experience with free tastings from Ballast Point, Tap Truck, and Patrón; discounted appetizers on pretzel bites and shredded beef nachos; and dozens of screens to watch the game. There’s also a chance to win prizes by participating in their Square Game, where all proceeds are being donated to Rady Children’s Hospital.
3146 Mission Boulevard, Mission Beach
Duck Dive
Pacific Beach gem Duck Dive is a great place to watch the big game, with drink and dining specials to last you well through halftime. Their $30 Touchdown Platter boasts chicken wings, calamari, fried pickles, and garlic Parmesan duck fat fries to create the ultimate cheat day meal. Plus, their $25 High Noon Buckets come with five seltzers to help you and your friends wash it all down.
4650 Mission Boulevard, Pacific Beach
Firehouse American Eatery and Lounge
If you’re looking for much more than the typical Super Bowl watch party, Firehouse American Eatery and Lounge might be your spot. From 1:30 to 8 p.m., you can enjoy Corazón de Torta tacos, pizza from Buona Forchetta, bottle service, and a silent disco to go along with the game, which promises an unforgettable afternoon even if you don't have the slightest interest in who wins the Super Bowl. General admission tickets are $29 and early-bird specials begin at $19, so purchase them here while they’re still available.
722 Grand Avenue, Pacific Beach
Harrah’s Resort Southern California
For a Vegas-inspired Super Bowl party, consider Harrah’s event center. Expect appearances from former pro football players Doug Flutie, Shawne Merriman, and Nick Hardwick, luxury seating areas, and a tailgate-style buffet. Free general admission gets you in to watch the game, but if you want any of the special perks, purchase a $40 ticket upgrade for $100 VIP lounge access.
777 South Resort Drive, Funner
The Loma Club
The Loma Club is offering a tasty lineup and their outdoor patio to watch the clash between the Bengals and Rams. Their drink specials include You & Yours canned cocktail bucket specials and team-color Jell-O shots to stick with the Super Bowl spirit. For food, they’re featuring a housemade chili, meatball hoagies, or you can step it up a notch with their chili cheese fries.
2960 Truxtun Road, Liberty Station
Mavericks Beach Club
Mavericks Beach Club is hoping to replicate the fun on the field with their own Super Bowl Super Yard. The outdoor patio will be decked out with a football simulator, lawn games, and an LED screen to enjoy the game and create a miniature stadium setting. If you need any extra incentive, the bar will be offering $4–$5 drink specials all game long and raffling away two 55-inch LED TVs to a couple of lucky patrons.
860 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach
Moonshine Beach
Though the 49ers fell just short of reaching Super Bowl LVI, San Diego’s home for the red and gold is still hosting the big game in style. Moonshine Beach’s Super Bowl menu includes $8 shots of Jack Daniel’s and Captain Morgan and $30–$35 buckets of beer and wine. We recommend arriving a couple of hours before the 3:30 p.m. kickoff to stake out a spot on their outdoor patio and catch every play of the game on their 10-foot LED screen.
1165 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach
Moto Deli
For those looking for a main course that’s less messy compared to wings or ribs, Moto Deli’s BLT or Turketta Sandwich offers a tasty, but less sloppy alternative. Whether you want your sandwich hot or cold, or want to try their local craft, beer, wine or Kombucha, Moto’s Deli offers a Mediterranean and Southern-inspired sandwich lunch that allows you to focus on the game without having to worry about spilling BBQ sauce on your shirt.
1076 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas
Ranch 45
Whether your passion is for cheese-filled delights or heavenly smoked barbecue, Ranch 45’s SmokeHouse Tailgate Pick Up menu contains decadent versions of all the game-day classics. You can share the $25 burnt ends nacho dip or the $15 country-style baked mac and cheese with friends, but you may want the $30 half rack smoked back ribs all for yourself. Order before February 9 and pick up your order on February 13 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
512 Via de la Valle, Solana Beach
Smokey and the Brisket
La Mesa’s Smokey and the Brisket is a wise choice for anyone hosting a large Super Bowl party this year. Their $250 Super Brisket Party Meal and their $200 Hail Mary Poker Party Meal are ideal for groups of 15 or more, with plentiful sides like barbecue beans, coleslaw, and big slabs of ribs to share. For smaller groups, try one of their For the Crew meals. Get your Super Bowl orders in February 11–13 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
5465 Lake Murray Boulevard, La Mesa
Societe Brewing
Societe Brewing offers their very own Light Beer and their specialty guava and mango tropical IPA, The Pupil, either of which can perfectly complement a morning tailgate or be enjoyed as the game rolls on. You can enjoy Societe Brewing in-house or order from their online store for your at-home pleasure.
8262 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Convoy
Urban Plates
Urban Plates is offering their 12 Tender Feast for $43 and their 6 Tender Feast for $24 for everyone out there with a big appetite. Go for classic crispy or Nashville hot. After making your choice, you can enjoy their filling tenders as catering, by ordering online, or dining in.
12857 El Camino Real, Carmel Valley; 8707 Villa La Jolla Drive, La Jolla
