The flight path at Lindbergh Field includes a whiz past the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, which lays northwest on the bayfront, cemented amongst white sailboats and motor yachts. One hundred million dollars worth of love have been funneled into the property. Nearly every square foot, including the 1,065 guest rooms, will be enhanced, modernized, or restored during its upcoming three-year makeover.
Perched at the helm of the remodel, design firm Forrest Perkins aims to replicate the rugged coastal landscape that defines the Baja and Southern California regions. Executive chef Marcos Seville and executive sous chef Cesar Oceguera are the culinary minds behind the menus at all four of the onsite food and beverage concepts, working in tandem with food and beverage director Bertrand Daluzeauthe and beverage consulting company Snake Oil Cocktail Co.
The four dining concepts will launch sequentially between January and August next year. Rumorosa, a Baja- and border culture–inspired restaurant, will be the first to open its doors in January 2024 with a menu highlighting locally caught Point Loma seafood in dishes like fish tacos, tortas, and aguachiles. Marinated meats and vegetables will round out the eatery’s offerings, alongside agave- and sugarcane-based spirits, adult agua frescas, crisp Mexican-style lagers, and south-of-the-border wines. “We are bringing the best from Encinitas to Ensenada, and we want everything to have a playful presentation,” Sheraton San Diego general manager Sean Clancy says.
Sunglow Cabana Bar is next on the roster, with a projected opening in March 2024. The restaurant will be marked by a warm color palette, cabana-style daybeds for all-day drinking, and sweeping views of the marina.
The Sheraton’s partnership with Brewery X will roll in June 2024, signaling the first time the Anaheim-based brewery will ink a deal in San Diego. A custom outdoor brewing deck—an ode to Brewery X’s Anaheim beer garden—will host beer education and trivia nights. The menu will feature 14 craft beers from Brewery X’s lineup, while food options will “focus on cravable, decadent, chef-driven bites, [like] big handhelds, robust salads, and duck fat fries,” Clancy says.
Strada, an Italian market and cafe, will be the last to join the mix in August 2024, offering Roman-style pizzas, paninis, and salads. Freshly roasted espresso beans, a vintage Italian vespa on the logo, and gelatos from Paradiso in Coronado point to a clear vision: transporting the vibrancy of Little Italy inside the walls of the hotel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.