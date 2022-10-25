THE MAINS: REASONS TO CELEBRATE
Several New Restaurants Coming to Seaport Village
LA-based BNG Hospitality Group signed a ten-year deal with the Port of San Diego last week to open Cork and Batter in the Lighthouse District. The restaurant and bar will take over a nearly 8,000 square foot space and turn it into a “bungalow-themed environment.” Visitors can enjoy “American fare” and also catch their favorite sports team on one of their multiple flat screens. “Southern-style eatery” Louisiana Charlie’s, recently opened in Seaport Village, bringing in Creole/Cajun cuisine and barbeque to the area with southern classics like Po’Boy Sandwiches, jambalaya, and baby back ribs. Coming soon: Seaport Village has five new restaurants on deck to open within the next year: Zytoun Gourmet Mediterranean, Malibu Farm, Shorebird, Crack Taco Shop, and Gladstone’s.
San Diego Breweries Win Big at the Great American Beer Festival
San Diego breweries took home more than a dozen medals from the Great American Beer Festival earlier this month. North Park Beer Co. earned the 2,001-5,000 barrels Brewery and Brewer of the Year, including a gold medal for their West Coast IPA NZ-Fu!. Oceanside’s Bagby Beer Co. earned a silver medal for their Three Beagles English-style brown ale beer while Carlsbad-based Rouleur Brewing Co. took home a gold medal for their Domestique Blonde Ale. Beers also won medals from local breweries Stone Brewing World Bistro & Garden, Gravity Heights, The Lost Abbey, Athletic Brewing Co., Pizza Port Ocean Beach, Societe Brewing Co., Kilowatt Brewing, and BNS Brewing & Distilling Co.
Chef Celebrates Filipino American History Month with Special Rotating Menus
In honor of Filipino American History Month in October, Chef Phillip Esteban has developed weekly rotating menus that guests can enjoy at his White Rice locations at the Liberty Public Market or in Normal Heights. Some of the month's past highlights include: short rib kare-kare and pancit bihon. During the final weekend of October, the menu theme is “American influence” and will feature “Filipino spaghetti” and a spin on a hamburger with umami aioli.
QUICK BITES: IT’S FALL Y’ALL
Fall is officially here and local restaurants are paying tribute to the season with new menu items
Provisional Kitchen, inside the Pendry hotel, launched a fall menu featuring items like bone marrow butter with house-made focaccia and a crusted port tomahawk with parsnip cream and Granny Smith apples. And for dessert, an apple zabaglione — mixing custard with browned butter gelato and toasted oat streusel.
Side Bar is debuting fall-themed cocktails like the pumpkin pie latte – mixing vodka with pumpkin, nitro cold brew, spice bitters, and a cinnamon sugar rim– and “Chai Me'' which blends chai tea-infused gin, fig jam, hibiscus puree, lime juice and Martinell’s sparkling cider. The festive drinks are available through the end of November.
High tea will get a Halloween flair at The Westgate Hotel during the weekend of October 28 - October 30 for their “Witches of the Westgate Tea.” Guests can enjoy Halloween pastries and “sandwitches” along with holiday-inspired cocktails at a cash bar. Tickets are $95 for adults which includes a glass of champagne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.