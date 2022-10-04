Welcome to our new food column! Each week we'll bring you the latest in the industry from openings and closings, to new chefs in town, and what’s in the works for our favorite city by the sea. Check back next Tuesday for our next edition.
Fresco Cocina Opens in Carlsbad
Fresco Cocina, a Latin-inspired restaurant serving dishes like Venezuelan tequeños (crispy cheese sticks), Peruvian roasted chicken breast and charred Spanish octopus recently opened in Carlsbad Village in Koko Beach’s prior space. Linda DiNitto is the restaurateur behind the new space—her second in the Carlsbad Village—with Italian restaurant, 264 Fresco, just about a block away. Chris Idso is the executive chef of Fresco Cocina with experience at San Diego hot spots like Pacifica Del Mar and Estancia. The restaurant boasts large windows, a rooftop deck and a classy, open bar to enjoy a night out with friends or a family-style dinner.
Semola La Jolla Evolves
Ambrogio15 owners Andrea Burrone and Giacomo Pizzigoni have joined forces with Michelin-starred restaurant team Acquerello to turn Semola La Jolla into Ambrogio by Acquerello. The new partnership will connect Chef Silvio Salmoiraghi and the Acquerello Team (Chef Choi, Chef Davide and Gastronome Paolo Tucci) together in what co-owner Pizzigoni describes as an “evolution” for Semola. The current Semola space will remain mostly the same but the menu will get a new spin. Pizzigoni describes the future menu as having a “modern, contemporary Italian soul with strong influence from Japan, Korea and France, mostly.” Ambrogio by Acquerello will feature two different tasting menus (chef signature dishes and vegetarian/vegan) while offering wine pairings focused on natural wines. The official launch day of Ambrogio by Acquerello is November 5.
Vista Gets a New Coffee House
Vista residents Josh and Kat Barille opened Archer’s Arrow coffee house last month in downtown Vista off Main Street, adding a unique space to sit and enjoy a specialty coffee in the community. The 1,000-square-foot space features indoor and outdoor seating, a swing set bar and a full wine & beer menu, alongside coffee, of course. The Barilles will also be hosting events onsite to help customers learn more about coffee and wine.
On the Horizon
Bivouac Ciderworks is growing in North Park. The team behind the craft cider says the expanded space will incorporate “increased production capacity and retail food and beverage,” and will ultimately allow for the creation of new cider variations.
The team at CLTVT, an Oceanside design and build firm, recently signed a lease to transform three old cottages on Roosevelt Street in Carlsbad into a collaborative food and beverage space featuring local favorites like Revolution Roasters, The Plot, Shoots Fish x Beer, and Stella Jean's Ice Cream. The Cottages on Roosevelt is tentatively set to open in early summer 2023.
Tahini, a Middle Eastern street food restaurant, will open a second location at the beginning of October on UCSD’s campus. The 1,784-square-foot space will have both indoor and outdoor dining options for students. Their original location is in Clairemont Mesa.
