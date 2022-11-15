The Mains
CLTVT Getting Closer to Completion
We’ve talked about this before, but details are firming up. Seven businesses will call Freeman Collective home next year in a new communal space that is reimagining the way food, beverage and retail can blend together: HomeState, Blackmarket Bakery, Corner Pizza, Northside Shack, Artifex, Swagyu Chop Shop and Little Fox will join the space and share a patio in the front of the building. CLTVT is the design/build firm behind the project, located just across the street from the site off Vista Way and S. Freeman Street. It’s the same team alongside redevelopment company FABRIC, that developed Tremont Collective in Oceanside. The first few tenants will open in spring of 2023.
El Dorado Cocktail Lounge Under New Ownership
Longtime downtown cocktail lounge, El Dorado, is now under the ownership of Pouring With Heart, a hospitality group co-founded by successful L.A.-based hospitality operator Cedd Moses (The Varnish, Golden Gopher) “focused on preserving bars and building careers.” PWH also owns Seven Grand in North Park (one of four national locations). El Dorado will keep its design and classic cocktail experience, but get a bit of a refresh—with a vision to shift “away from the club and DJ vibe and into a more consistent, less program-based venue.” El D will close for a week in mid-January for the transition.
Carruth Cellars Welcomes a New Tasting Room
San Diego urban winery, Carruth Cellars, is expanding with a new location for wine tasting at the boutique hotel, Carté Hotel in Little Italy. This is the third opening for the winery this year (Oceanside in April and Liberty Station in July), with five total tasting rooms now open around the county. The new location will also feature a menu of shareable plates like hummus and cheese boards, salads and entrees like a burger and a crispy chicken sandwich.
Quick Bites
Valle de Guadalupe’s Animalón, under chefs Javier Plascencia and Oscar Torres, was just named No. 100 in the inaugural list of Latin America’s Best Restaurants.
Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa is hosting a Whiskey & Wine event on Friday, November 18 at 6 p.m., featuring a southern-style menu alongside live music and “some of the best whiskeys and personal reserve bourbon.”
Bivouac Ciderworks has released their Savoy English Pub-Style Cider in 16 oz. cans, one their “first and most popular draft releases.” The cider “honors the British cider-making tradition” and is available at their North Park taproom and other retailers.
Farmer & The Seahorse in Torrey Pines recently debuted a fall menu which includes items like a crispy chicken thigh cassoulet and butternut squash ravioli with a brown butter-sage beurre, with seasonal cocktails to match—like their take on a hot toddy with gin, Green Chartreuse, green tea, honey and lemon.
Have breaking-news, exciting scoops, or great stories about San Diego's food scene? Send your pitches to Food@sdmag.com.
