San Diego's Best Restaurants 2021

Restaurants Are Back
by Troy Johnson
The line of taco purists at Las Cuatro Milpas has reunited on the sidewalks of Barrio Logan. Ice cubes rattle in real glass at Polite Provisions, that ice-cold rumble of applause no longer silenced by the soft, compostable compromise of to-go cups. The curtain has risen again on Addison’s fine-dining opera, high tide is back to snatching breaths at Marine Room. The birria frenzy has reignited at ED Fernandez, the chorus of slurps un-paused at Menya Ultra, the vegans have replanted themselves at Kindred. Strangers are small-talking. First dates are fidgeting. Old friends and lovers are making the excessive number of toasts required for both celebrations and the end of long hurts. By the will of gods and governors, restaurants are back.
I missed the small rituals of our places. Reading the menu hours ahead to start the daydreaming. The brief and fraudulent hesitation when I’m offered “fries with that.” The meticulous harvesting of every substance at the salsa bar. The pageantry of politeness surrounding the last mozzarella stick. The shockingly difficult math of tips. I missed the things I once swore off as unmissable—the loud talkers and the gratuitous upsellers, the beverage snobs and the burger Annie Liebowitzes. I want the glory and the grind. I’ll even take the happy-birthday song.
I want all the wildly imperfect theater of humans doing their best to amplify and artify two of the more mundane and essential tasks of humanity—eating and drinking. They’re also some of the most intimate acts we can all do together in public with our clothes still on and laws unbroken. And right now I feel a strong need to sit among the ruckus of us.
Of course, the road to recovery isn’t perfectly paved. We lost some of the places that mattered to us—cornerstones of neighborhoods run by people who live in them. An entire workforce was jettisoned, and for various reasons are still wandering the earth. Restaurants are our social glue, and the glue cracked a bit. But now the doors are open and the music’s on. The food is mostly hot, the beer is mostly cold, and the seats are finally warm.
The greatest thing about restaurants is not the tacos or the duck breast, not the Negronis or the ‘gram. It’s the gossip and the laughs and the tears and the stories. They bring people together under the same roof, at the same table, focused on each other for hours at a time. That’s the reason we closed them, and now, as always, it’s the reason we need them.
Every year, we dedicate this issue to the bars and restaurants and chefs and servers and dishwashers and bussers and winemakers and bakers and every person who has a hand in building this culture of hospitality. Every other issue, we have the space to cover a few dozen. But “Best Restaurants” lets us create our ultimate list of about 200 favorites and scream about their great work. It’s what I send to friends when they email to say “best pho now” or “need electrolytes but mostly fried chicken.” We don’t have the pretension to say this is the “only list that matters!” It’s just ours, and yours—our readers.
See you out there.
Overall
Best of the Best (Fancy)
Critic’s pick: Jeune et Jolie
Readers’ pick: Animae
Runner-up: Fort Oak
Best of the Best (Casual)
Critic’s pick: Kindred
Readers’ pick: Cori Pastificio Trattoria
Runner-up: The Kebab Shop
New Restaurant
Critic's Pick: Callie
Readers' Pick: Callie
Runner-up: Arlo
Chef
Critic’s Pick: Travis Swikard
Readers’ Pick: Accursio Lota
Runner-up: Tara Monsod
Service
Critic’s Pick: Addison
Readers’ Pick: Cori Pastificio Trattoria
Runner-up: Solare Ristorante
Hotel Restaurant
Critic’s Pick: Nine-Ten
Readers’ Pick: Arlo
Runner-up: A. R. Valentien
Caterer
Critic’s Pick: Snake Oil Cocktail
Readers’ Pick: RoVino Restaurants Fine Catering
Runner-up: Miho Catering
Restaurant in Baja
Critic’s Pick: Finca Altozano
Readers’ Pick: Deckman’s en el Mogor
Runner-up: Fauna
Cheap Eats
Critic’s Pick: Las Cuatro Milpas
Readers’ Pick: The Kebab Shop
Runner-up: Tacos el Vaquero
Healthy Eats
Critic’s Pick: Parakeet Cafe
Readers’ Pick: Urban Plates
Runner-up: Paleo Treats
Farmers' Market Vendor
Critic’s Pick: Prager Brothers Artisan Bread
Readers’ Pick: Kula Ice Cream
Runner-up: Maya’s Cookies
Vegetarian/Vegan
Critic’s Pick: Kindred
Readers’ Pick: Split Bakehouse
Runner-up: Kindred
Breakfast
Critic’s Pick: Morning Glory
Readers’ Pick: Breakfast Republic
Runner-up: Parakeet Cafe
Brunch
Critic’s Pick: Dija Mara
Readers’ Pick: Trust
Runner-up: Sugar & Scribe
Bakery
Critic’s Pick: Wayfarer Bread
Readers’ Pick: Split Bakehouse
Runner-up: Wayfarer Bread
Barbecue
Critic’s Pick: Grand Ole BBQ Flinn Springs
Readers’ Pick: Phil’s BBQ
Runner-up: Grand Ole BBQ Flinn Springs
Seafood
Critic’s Pick: Serea
Readers’ Pick: Ironside
Runner-up: Blue Water Seafood
Steakhouse
Critic’s Pick: Cowboy Star
Readers’ Pick: Cowboy Star
Runner-up: Rare Society
Desserts
Critic’s Pick: Le Parfait Paris
Readers’ Pick: Extraordinary Desserts
Runner-up: Paleo Treats
Ambience
Design
Critic’s Pick: Morning Glory
Readers’ Pick: Animae
Runner-up: Callie
Best View: Urban
Critic’s Pick: Mister A’s
Readers’ Pick: Mister A’s
Runner-up: (TIE) Born & Raised; The Nolen
Best View: Water
Critic’s Pick: The Marine Room
Readers’ Pick: Coasterra
Runner-up: Tom Ham’s Lighthouse
Kid Friendly
Critic’s Pick: Liberty Public Market
Readers’ Pick: Station Tavern
Runner-up: Shabu Works
Dog Friendly
Critic’s Pick: Station Tavern
Readers’ Pick: Chiefy Café
Runner-up: Urban Plates
Patio Dining
Critic’s Pick: George’s at the Cove
Readers’ Pick: Arlo
Runner-up: Herb & Sea
Parklet
Critic’s Pick: Nolita Hall
Readers’ Pick: Homestead Solana Beach
Runner-up: Trattoria Don Pietro
Date Spot
Critic’s Pick: Starlite
Readers’ Pick: Cori Pastificio Trattoria
Runner-up: Animae
Restaurant at Petco Park
Critic’s Pick: Barrio Dogg
Readers’ Pick: Puesto
Runner-up: (TIE) Barrio Dogg; Cardiff Seaside Market
Best for Big Groups
Critic’s Pick: Coasterra
Readers’ Pick: Barbusa
Runner-up: Cafe Coyote
Specific Dishes
Birria
Critic’s Pick: ED Fernandez
Readers’ Pick: (TIE) Cocina de Barrio; ED Fernandez
Runner-up: Mr. Birria
Burger
Critic’s Pick: Ranch 45
Readers’ Pick: Funky Fries and Burgers
Runner-up: Rocky’s Crown Pub
Burrito
Critic’s Pick: Lucha Libre
Readers’ Pick: The Taco Stand
Runner-up: Lolita’s Mexican Food
Chicken Wings
Critic’s Pick: OB Noodle House
Readers’ Pick: Willie Wingz
Runner-up: Zen Modern Asian Bistro
Chips and Salsa
Critic’s Pick: El Zarape
Readers’ Pick: Puesto
Runner-up: La Puerta
Donuts
Critic’s Pick: Sidecar Doughnuts
Readers’ Pick: Nomad Donuts
Runner-up: VG Donuts and Bakery
Fish Taco
Critic’s Pick: TJ Oyster Bar
Readers’ Pick: Rubio’s Coastal Grill
Runner-up: Fish Shop
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Critic’s Pick: The Crack Shack
Readers’ Pick: The Crack Shack
Runner-up: Firebirds Chicken
Fries
Critic’s Pick: Cross Street Chicken and Beer
Readers’ Pick: The Kebab Shop
Runner-up: Funky Fries and Burgers
Ice Cream/Gelato
Critic’s Pick: Stella Jean’s
Readers’ Pick: Kula Ice Cream
Runner-up: Mr. Trustee Creamery
Pho
Critic’s Pick: Phuong Trang
Readers’ Pick: OB Noodle House Bar 1502
Runner-up: Shank & Bone
Pizza
Critic’s Pick: Tribute Pizza
Readers’ Pick: Tribute Pizza
Runner-up: Bronx Pizza
Poke
Critic’s Pick: Fish 101
Readers’ Pick: Blue Poke
Runner-up: Poki One N Half
Ramen
Critic’s Pick: Menya Ultra Ramen
Readers’ Pick: Tajima
Runner-up: Menya Ultra Ramen
Sandwich
Critic’s Pick: Pete’s Seafood & Sandwich
Readers’ Pick: The Miller’s Table
Runner-up: RoVino the Foodery
Sushi
Critic’s Pick: Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub
Readers’ Pick: Sushi Ota
Runner-up: Azuki Sushi
Taco
Critic’s Pick: Lola 55
Readers’ Pick: Tacos el Vaquero
Runner-up: Puesto
Specific Cuisines
Asian Fusion
Critic’s Pick: Animae
Readers’ Pick: Animae
Runner-up: Zen Modern Asian Bistro
Caribbean
Critic’s Pick: Havana Grill
Readers’ Pick: Miss B’s Coconut Club
Runner-up: (TIE) Rock Steady Real Jamaican; Tropical Star Restaurant & Specialty Market
Chinese
Critic’s Pick: Shan Xi Magic Kitchen
Readers’ Pick: Zen Modern Asian Bistro
Runner-up: Dumpling Inn & Shanghai Saloon
Ethiopian
Critic’s Pick: Gihon Ethiopian Kitchen
Readers’ Pick: Muzita Abyssinian Bistro
Runner-up: Awash
Filipino
Critic’s Pick: White Rice
Readers’ Pick: Starfish Filipino Eatery
Runner-up: Tita’s Kitchenette
French
Critic’s Pick: The Marine Room
Readers’ Pick: Et Volià! French Bistro
Runner-up: The French Gourmet
Greek
Critic’s Pick: Mezé Greek Fusion
Readers’ Pick: Olympic Cafe
Runner-up: Cafe Athena
Indian
Critic’s Pick: Punjabi Tandoor
Readers’ Pick: Sundara
Runner-up: Punjabi Tandoor
Italian
Critic’s Pick: Bencotto
Readers’ Pick: Cori Pastificio Trattoria
Runner-up: Solare Ristorante
Japanese
Critic’s Pick: Lumi
Readers’ Pick: Sushi Ota
Runner-up: Soichi Sushi
Korean
Critic’s Pick: Friend’s House
Readers’ Pick: Friend’s House
Runner-up: Chiko
Mediterranean
Critic’s Pick: Herb & Wood
Readers’ Pick: The Kebab Shop
Runner-up: Callie
Mexican
Critic’s Pick: Puesto
Readers’ Pick: Tacos el Vaquero
Runner-up: Puesto
Middle Eastern
Critic’s Pick: Tahini
Readers’ Pick: The Kebab Shop
Runner-up: Shawarma Guys
Peruvian
Critic’s Pick: Q’ero
Readers’ Pick: Q’ero
Runner-up: Coya Peruvian Secret
Russian
Critic’s Pick: Pomegranate
Readers’ Pick: Pomegranate
Runner-up: Pushkin
Southern
Critic’s Pick: Louisiana Purchase
Readers’ Pick: Louisiana Purchase
Runner-up: Bud’s Louisiana Cafe
Spanish
Critic’s Pick: Costa Brava
Readers’ Pick: Costa Brava
Runner-up: Cafe Sevilla
Thai
Critic’s Pick: The Original Sab-E-Lee
Readers’ Pick: Bahn Thai
Runner-up: Supannee House of Thai
Vietnamese
Critic’s Pick: Shank & Bone
Readers’ Pick: Shank & Bone
Runner-up: Phuong Trang
Drinks
Cocktails
Critic’s Pick: Youngblood
Readers’ Pick: The French Gourmet
Runner-up: Polite Provisions
Distillery
Critic’s Pick: Old Harbor Distilling
Readers’ Pick: You & Yours Distilling
Runner-up: (TIE) Pacific Coast Spirits; Cutwater Spirits
Dive Bar
Critic’s Pick: Captain Keno’s
Readers’ Pick: Aero Club
Runner-up: Waterfront
Brewery
Critic’s Pick: Societe Brewing
Readers’ Pick: Burgeon Beer
Runner-up: Fall Brewing
Brewpub
Critic’s Pick: Gravity Heights
Readers’ Pick: Gravity Heights
Runner-up: Original 40
New Brewery
Critic’s Pick: Mcilhenney
Readers’ Pick: Puesto Mission Valley
Runner-up: Burgeon at The Arbor
Winery
Critic’s Pick: Gianni Buonomo Vintners
Readers’ Pick: Gianni Buonomo Vintners
Runner-up: Carruth Cellars
Wine Bar
Critic’s Pick: Rose Wine Bar
Readers’ Pick: Gianni Buonomo Vintners
Runner-up: Coronado Tasting Room
Wine List
Critic’s Pick: Addison
Readers’ Pick: Cori Pastificio Trattoria
Runner-up: Solare Ristorante
Bloody Mary
Critic’s pic: Terra American Bistro
Readers’ pick: Farmer’s Table
Runner-up: Breakfast Republic
Margarita
Critic’s pic: Galaxy Taco
Readers’ pick: Puesto
Runner-up: La Puerta
Coffee
Critic’s pic: Caffè Calabria
Readers’ pick: Camp Coffee Company
Runner-up: Deja Brew Lounge
Juice Bar
Critic's Pick: R3Fresh
Readers’ Pick: (TIE) Choice Juicery; Pure Press
Runner-up: Señor Mango’s
