Takeout This Week / Sundara

Samosas at Sundara

 Cody Page

Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!

 

Troy’s Picks

From Troy Johnson, food critic

Hanna’s Gourmet

Order: Changing menu

2864 Adams Avenue, North Park

Soi OB Thai Street Food

Order: Panang curry

1916 Cable Street, Ocean Beach

 

Marie’s Picks

From Marie Tutko, editor in chief

The Taco Stand

Order: Mar y Tierra Fries

Five locations in San Diego County

TJ Oyster Bar

Order: Sting ray tacos and micheladas

4246 Bonita Road, Bonita; 4410 Bonita Road, Bonita; 601 East Palomar Street, Chula Vista

 

David’s Picks

From David Martin, digital media director

Shank & Bone

Order: Pho-rench Dip Bánh Mì

2930 University Avenue, North Park

Nomad Donuts

Order: Rosemary and salt bagels

3102 University Avenue, North Park

 

Erica’s Picks

From Erica Nichols, associate editor

Havana Grill

Order: Lechon plate

5450 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Clairemont

Café Madeleine

Order: Smoked salmon crepe

2850 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park; 2248 30th Street, South Park

 

Lauren’s Picks

From Lauren Pettigrew Pryor, social media manager

Sundara

Order: Lamb samosas for an appetizer; chocolate and toffee samosas for dessert

1774 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, Ocean Beach

Surf and Soul Spot

Order: Blackened shrimp and crab roll

7229 El Cajon Boulevard, La Mesa

 

Tommy Nguyen’s Pick

From episode 189 of the Happy Half Hour podcast

Hinotez

Order: Yakitori

7947 Balboa Avenue, Kearny Mesa

