Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Picks
From Troy Johnson, food critic
Hanna’s Gourmet
Order: Changing menu
2864 Adams Avenue, North Park
Soi OB Thai Street Food
Order: Panang curry
1916 Cable Street, Ocean Beach
Marie’s Picks
From Marie Tutko, editor in chief
The Taco Stand
Order: Mar y Tierra Fries
Five locations in San Diego County
TJ Oyster Bar
Order: Sting ray tacos and micheladas
4246 Bonita Road, Bonita; 4410 Bonita Road, Bonita; 601 East Palomar Street, Chula Vista
David’s Picks
From David Martin, digital media director
Shank & Bone
Order: Pho-rench Dip Bánh Mì
2930 University Avenue, North Park
Nomad Donuts
Order: Rosemary and salt bagels
3102 University Avenue, North Park
Erica’s Picks
From Erica Nichols, associate editor
Havana Grill
Order: Lechon plate
5450 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Clairemont
Café Madeleine
Order: Smoked salmon crepe
2850 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park; 2248 30th Street, South Park
Lauren’s Picks
From Lauren Pettigrew Pryor, social media manager
Sundara
Order: Lamb samosas for an appetizer; chocolate and toffee samosas for dessert
1774 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, Ocean Beach
Surf and Soul Spot
Order: Blackened shrimp and crab roll
7229 El Cajon Boulevard, La Mesa
Tommy Nguyen’s Pick
From episode 189 of the Happy Half Hour podcast
Hinotez
Order: Yakitori
7947 Balboa Avenue, Kearny Mesa
