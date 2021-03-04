Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Picks
From Troy Johnson, food critic
Eve
Order: Vegan burgers
575 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas
HiroNori Craft Ramen
Order: Shoyu or creamy tonkotsu
3803 Fifth Avenue, Hillcrest
Marie’s Picks
From Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Pomegranate
Order: Khinkali
2312 El Cajon Boulevard, University Heights
Santouka, inside Mitsuwa Marketplace
Order: Spicy miso ramen
4240 Kearny Mesa Road, Kearny Mesa
David’s Picks
From David Martin, digital media director
Little Italy Food Hall
Order: Flatbreads from Graze by Sam and charcoal-infused vanilla gelato from Bobboi
550 West Date Street, Little Italy
Ballast Point
Order: Salmon salad
2215 India Street, Little Italy; 9045 Carroll Way, Miramar
Erica’s Picks
From Erica Nichols, associate editor
Kairoa Brewing
Order: Lamb barbacoa tacos
4601 Park Boulevard, University Heights
Aladdin
Order: Falafel wrap
5420 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Clairemont
Jeff Rossman's Pick
From episode 194 of the Happy Half Hour podcast
Tak Grill Fresh Mediterranean
Order: Chicken shawarma
8680 Navajo Road, Lake Murray
