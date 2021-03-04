Kairoa tacos

Kairoa's barbacoa tacos

Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!

 

Troy’s Picks

From Troy Johnson, food critic

Eve

Order: Vegan burgers

575 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas

HiroNori Craft Ramen

Order: Shoyu or creamy tonkotsu

3803 Fifth Avenue, Hillcrest

 

Marie’s Picks

From Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Pomegranate

Order: Khinkali

2312 El Cajon Boulevard, University Heights

Santouka, inside Mitsuwa Marketplace

Order: Spicy miso ramen

4240 Kearny Mesa Road, Kearny Mesa

 

David’s Picks

From David Martin, digital media director

Little Italy Food Hall

Order: Flatbreads from Graze by Sam and charcoal-infused vanilla gelato from Bobboi

550 West Date Street, Little Italy

Ballast Point

Order: Salmon salad

2215 India Street, Little Italy; 9045 Carroll Way, Miramar

 

Erica’s Picks

From Erica Nichols, associate editor

Kairoa Brewing

Order: Lamb barbacoa tacos

4601 Park Boulevard, University Heights

Aladdin

Order: Falafel wrap

5420 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Clairemont

 

Jeff Rossman's Pick

From episode 194 of the Happy Half Hour podcast

Tak Grill Fresh Mediterranean

Order: Chicken shawarma

8680 Navajo Road, Lake Murray

