Dry-aged burger at The Wise Ox

Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!

 

Troy’s Picks

From Troy Johnson, food critic

The Whet Noodle

Order: Stone soup

1813 S Coast Highway, Oceanside

Siam Nara

Order: Drunken noodles with duck, mango sticky rice

8993 Mira Mesa Boulevard, Mira Mesa

 

Marie’s Picks

From Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Red Sea Ethiopian Restaurant

Order: Combination plate with tibs (roasted strips of beef), yebere siga wot (spicy beef stew in a red pepper sauce), and yedero wot (spicy chicken)

4717 University Avenue, City Heights

Kangxi Is Coming

Order: Chongqing spicy chicken

4428 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa

 

David’s Picks

From David Martin, digital media director

Fall Brewing Company

Order: Rotating food trucks in front of the brewery

4542 30th Street, North Park

Amplified Ale Works

Order: Lamb döner bowl, Electrocution IPA

1429 Island Avenue, East Village; 4150 Mission Boulevard, Pacific Beach

 

Erica’s Picks

From Erica Nichols, associate editor

Seven Seas Roasting Company

Order: Dirty chai and cookies from Maya’s Cookies

1947 Fern Street, South Park

Bud’s Louisiana Café

Order: Shrimp and grits

4320 Viewridge Avenue, Tierrasanta

 

Lauren’s Picks

From Lauren Pettigrew Pryor, social media manager

The Wise Ox

Order: Dry-aged burger

2855 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park

Tajima Ramen & Izakaya Bar

Order: Spicy tuna poke bowl

Seven locations in San Diego County and Tijuana

 

Emily’s Picks

From Emily Ferguson, production specialist

Pop Pie Co.

Order: Green hog and cheese pie with a side of kale slaw

4404 Park Boulevard, University Heights

Pho Ca Dao

Order: Surf & Turf fresh spring rolls

Six locations in San Diego County

 

Takeout This Week / Tribute Pizza

Tribute Pizza

Michael Skubic’s Pick

From episode 190 of the Happy Half Hour podcast

Tribute Pizza

Order: Any of their pizzas and tiramisu

3077 North Park Way, North Park

