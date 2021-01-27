Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Picks
From Troy Johnson, food critic
The Whet Noodle
Order: Stone soup
1813 S Coast Highway, Oceanside
Siam Nara
Order: Drunken noodles with duck, mango sticky rice
8993 Mira Mesa Boulevard, Mira Mesa
Marie’s Picks
From Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Red Sea Ethiopian Restaurant
Order: Combination plate with tibs (roasted strips of beef), yebere siga wot (spicy beef stew in a red pepper sauce), and yedero wot (spicy chicken)
4717 University Avenue, City Heights
Kangxi Is Coming
Order: Chongqing spicy chicken
4428 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa
David’s Picks
From David Martin, digital media director
Fall Brewing Company
Order: Rotating food trucks in front of the brewery
4542 30th Street, North Park
Amplified Ale Works
Order: Lamb döner bowl, Electrocution IPA
1429 Island Avenue, East Village; 4150 Mission Boulevard, Pacific Beach
Erica’s Picks
From Erica Nichols, associate editor
Seven Seas Roasting Company
Order: Dirty chai and cookies from Maya’s Cookies
1947 Fern Street, South Park
Bud’s Louisiana Café
Order: Shrimp and grits
4320 Viewridge Avenue, Tierrasanta
Lauren’s Picks
From Lauren Pettigrew Pryor, social media manager
The Wise Ox
Order: Dry-aged burger
2855 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park
Tajima Ramen & Izakaya Bar
Order: Spicy tuna poke bowl
Seven locations in San Diego County and Tijuana
Emily’s Picks
From Emily Ferguson, production specialist
Pop Pie Co.
Order: Green hog and cheese pie with a side of kale slaw
4404 Park Boulevard, University Heights
Pho Ca Dao
Order: Surf & Turf fresh spring rolls
Six locations in San Diego County
Michael Skubic’s Pick
From episode 190 of the Happy Half Hour podcast
Tribute Pizza
Order: Any of their pizzas and tiramisu
3077 North Park Way, North Park
