Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!

 

Troy’s Picks

From Troy Johnson, food critic

Birrieria Don Rafa

Order: Quesadilla ahogada and chivo (goat) birria

560 Broadway, Chula Vista

 

Marie’s Picks

From Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Barbusa

Order: Fiori di zucca and cavatelli con bone marrow

1917 India Street, Little Italy

 

David’s Picks

From David Martin, digital media director

Dirty Birds Bar and Grilll

Order: Salt and vinegar wings

2970 Truxtun Road, Liberty Station; 1929 Cable Street, Ocean Beach; 4656 Mission Boulevard, Pacific Beach

Bar sin Nombre

Order: Rotating craft beer selections

253 Third Avenue, Chula Vista

 

Erica’s Picks

From Erica Nichols, associate editor

Venissimo Cheese

Order: Fromage de brebis, barber’s cheddar, cambozola

754 West Washington Street, Mission Hills; 2650 Via de la Valle, Del Mar; 3007 University Avenue, North Park

Siesel's Deli

Order: Pastrami sandwich

4131 Ashton Street, Bay Park

 

Picks From episode 195 of the Happy Half Hour podcast

Rodnia Attiq’s Pick

Bahn Thai

Order: Curry

3766 Fifth Avenue, Hillcrest; 4646 Park Boulevard, University Heights

Brett Roggenkamp’s Pick

Lucky Bolt

Order: Rotating menu

Order online

