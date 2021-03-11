Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Picks
From Troy Johnson, food critic
Birrieria Don Rafa
Order: Quesadilla ahogada and chivo (goat) birria
560 Broadway, Chula Vista
Marie’s Picks
From Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Barbusa
Order: Fiori di zucca and cavatelli con bone marrow
1917 India Street, Little Italy
David’s Picks
From David Martin, digital media director
Dirty Birds Bar and Grilll
Order: Salt and vinegar wings
2970 Truxtun Road, Liberty Station; 1929 Cable Street, Ocean Beach; 4656 Mission Boulevard, Pacific Beach
Bar sin Nombre
Order: Rotating craft beer selections
253 Third Avenue, Chula Vista
Erica’s Picks
From Erica Nichols, associate editor
Venissimo Cheese
Order: Fromage de brebis, barber’s cheddar, cambozola
754 West Washington Street, Mission Hills; 2650 Via de la Valle, Del Mar; 3007 University Avenue, North Park
Siesel's Deli
Order: Pastrami sandwich
4131 Ashton Street, Bay Park
Picks From episode 195 of the Happy Half Hour podcast
Rodnia Attiq’s Pick
Order: Curry
3766 Fifth Avenue, Hillcrest; 4646 Park Boulevard, University Heights
Brett Roggenkamp’s Pick
Order: Rotating menu
Order online
