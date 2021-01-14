Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Picks
From Troy Johnson, food critic
Wa Dining Okan
Order: Bento box
3860 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa
ED Fernandez Restaurant
Order: Birria
2265 Flower Avenue, Nestor
Marie’s Picks
From Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Hawaiian Fresh Seafood
Order: Ahi poke
6491 Weathers Place, Sorrento Valley
HiroNori Craft Ramen
Order: Shoyu ramen
3803 Fifth Avenue, Hillcrest
David’s Picks
From David Martin, digital media director
Louisiana Purchase
Order: Crab boil
2305 University Avenue, North Park
Thotsakan
Order: Thai lunch special
1153 Sixth Avenue, Downtown
Erica’s Picks
From Erica Nichols, associate editor
Shawarma Guys
Order: Lemon cream chop fries
3012 Grape Street, South Park
Wicked Maine Lobster
Order: Lobster tacos
3040 Carlsbad Boulevard, Carlsbad; 2820 Historic Decatur Road, Liberty Station; 550 West Date Street, Little Italy
Tim Mays’s Picks
From episode 188 of the Happy Half Hour podcast
Buona Forchetta South Park
Order: Neapolitan pizza
3001 Beech Street, South Park
Pizzeria Luigi
Order: Custom pies
1137 25th Street, Golden Hill; 717 Seacoast Drive, Imperial Beach; 2121 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park
