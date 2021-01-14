Takeout This Week / Shawarma Guys

Shawarma Guys 

Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!

 

Troy’s Picks

From Troy Johnson, food critic

Wa Dining Okan

Order: Bento box

3860 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa

ED Fernandez Restaurant

Order: Birria

2265 Flower Avenue, Nestor

 

Marie’s Picks

From Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Hawaiian Fresh Seafood

Order: Ahi poke

6491 Weathers Place, Sorrento Valley

HiroNori Craft Ramen

Order: Shoyu ramen

3803 Fifth Avenue, Hillcrest

 

David’s Picks

From David Martin, digital media director

Louisiana Purchase

Order: Crab boil

2305 University Avenue, North Park

Thotsakan

Order: Thai lunch special

1153 Sixth Avenue, Downtown

 

Erica’s Picks

From Erica Nichols, associate editor

Shawarma Guys

Order: Lemon cream chop fries

3012 Grape Street, South Park

Wicked Maine Lobster

Order: Lobster tacos

3040 Carlsbad Boulevard, Carlsbad; 2820 Historic Decatur Road, Liberty Station; 550 West Date Street, Little Italy

 

Tim Mays’s Picks

From episode 188 of the Happy Half Hour podcast

Buona Forchetta South Park

Order: Neapolitan pizza

3001 Beech Street, South Park

Pizzeria Luigi

Order: Custom pies

1137 25th Street, Golden Hill; 717 Seacoast Drive, Imperial Beach; 2121 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park

