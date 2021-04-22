Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Picks
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
Order: Locally raised grass-fed lamb, garlic confit, and zuuk (Mediterranean salsa)
4595 El Cajon Boulevard, Talmadge
Order: Shrimp po’boy
3382 30th Street, North Park
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Order: Chinese five-spiced pork belly and tropical sangria
1927 Fourth Avenue, Bankers Hill
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
Order: Big ol’ pretzel and Salisbury steak
4095 30th Street, North Park
Order: Classic veggie pot pie
4404 Park Boulevard, University Heights
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Order: Fried Brussels sprouts and bulgogi bowl
4805 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa
Order: Mexican chocolate ice cream
3450 Adams Avenue, Normal Heights
Timothy Parker’s Pick (from episode 205 of the Happy Half Hour podcast!)
Order: Poke salad
380 Third Avenue, Chula Vista
