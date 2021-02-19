Takeout This Week / Piacere Mio

Piacere Mio

Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!

 

Troy’s Picks

From Troy Johnson, food critic

Isabel’s Cantina

Order: Nirvana Breakfast

966 Felspar Street, Pacific Beach

Bencotto Italian Kitchen

Order: Bencotto pasta

750 West Fir Street, Little Italy

 

Marie’s Picks

From Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Seaside Market

Order: Burgundy pepper tri tip

2087 San Elijo Avenue, Cardiff-by-the-Sea

Oscars Mexican Seafood

Order: Ceviche

646 University Avenue, Hillcrest; 746 Emerald Street, Pacific Beach; 703 Turquoise Street, Pacific Beach

 

David’s Picks

From David Martin, digital media director

Pizza Port

Order: Anti-wimpy Pizzas

Five locations in San Diego County

Cucina Sorella

Order: Bucatini pasta

4055 Adams Avenue, Kensington

 

Erica’s Picks

From Erica Nichols, associate editor

Piacere Mio

Order: Pasta alle vongole

16490 Paseo Del Sur; 1947 Fern Street, South Park

STP Bar-N-Grill

Order: Bullitt Burger

5487 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Clairemont

 

Kris Buchanan’s Pick

From episode 192 of the Happy Half Hour podcast

Birdseye Kitchen

Order: Mussamun curry

540 North Coast Highway 101, Leucadia

