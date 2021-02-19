Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Picks
From Troy Johnson, food critic
Isabel’s Cantina
Order: Nirvana Breakfast
966 Felspar Street, Pacific Beach
Bencotto Italian Kitchen
Order: Bencotto pasta
750 West Fir Street, Little Italy
Marie’s Picks
From Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Seaside Market
Order: Burgundy pepper tri tip
2087 San Elijo Avenue, Cardiff-by-the-Sea
Oscars Mexican Seafood
Order: Ceviche
646 University Avenue, Hillcrest; 746 Emerald Street, Pacific Beach; 703 Turquoise Street, Pacific Beach
David’s Picks
From David Martin, digital media director
Pizza Port
Order: Anti-wimpy Pizzas
Five locations in San Diego County
Cucina Sorella
Order: Bucatini pasta
4055 Adams Avenue, Kensington
Erica’s Picks
From Erica Nichols, associate editor
Piacere Mio
Order: Pasta alle vongole
16490 Paseo Del Sur; 1947 Fern Street, South Park
STP Bar-N-Grill
Order: Bullitt Burger
5487 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Clairemont
Kris Buchanan’s Pick
From episode 192 of the Happy Half Hour podcast
Birdseye Kitchen
Order: Mussamun curry
540 North Coast Highway 101, Leucadia
