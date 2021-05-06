Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Picks
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
Cane Patch
Order: Alligator po’ boy
2820 Historic Decatur Road, Liberty Station
Weapon Ramen
Order: Tonkotsu ramen with sous vide chirashi (pork belly)
2820 Historic Decatur Road, Liberty Station
Marie’s Picks
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Azuki Sushi
Order: Nigiri
2321 Fifth Avenue, Bankers Hill
Corner Chicken
Order: Nashville hot chicken sandwiches
721 Ninth Avenue, East Village
David’s Picks
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
The Barn
Order: Blackened catfish tacos
2850 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park
Marino’s Italian Restaurant
Order: Minestrone soup
4475 Ingraham Street, Pacific Beach
Erica’s Picks
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
¡Salud!
Order: Barrio taco
2196 Logan Avenue, Barrio Logan
Friend’s House Korean
Order: Bibimbap
4647 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa
Maya Madsen’s Pick (from episode 211 of the Happy Half Hour podcast!)
The Yasai
Order: Vegan ramen and sushi
4646 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa; 2254 India Street, Little Italy
