Takeout - Corner Chicken

Corner Chicken

Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Troy’s Picks

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic 

Cane Patch

Order: Alligator po’ boy

2820 Historic Decatur Road, Liberty Station

Weapon Ramen

Order: Tonkotsu ramen with sous vide chirashi (pork belly)

2820 Historic Decatur Road, Liberty Station

Marie’s Picks

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Azuki Sushi

Order: Nigiri

2321 Fifth Avenue, Bankers Hill

Corner Chicken

Order: Nashville hot chicken sandwiches

721 Ninth Avenue, East Village

David’s Picks

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

The Barn

Order: Blackened catfish tacos

2850 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park

Marino’s Italian Restaurant

Order: Minestrone soup

4475 Ingraham Street, Pacific Beach

Erica’s Picks

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

¡Salud!

Order: Barrio taco

2196 Logan Avenue, Barrio Logan

Friend’s House Korean

Order: Bibimbap

4647 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa

Maya Madsen’s Pick (from episode 211 of the Happy Half Hour podcast!)

The Yasai

Order: Vegan ramen and sushi

4646 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa; 2254 India Street, Little Italy

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.